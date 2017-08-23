Braun Strowman Talks About Undertaker Match Rumors

Prior to this past Sunday’s SummerSlam, Bruan Strowman did an interview with Myles, where he was asked about a rumor going around before WrestleMania 33, and 32 for that matter, which suggested that the former Wyatt Family member would end up facing The Undertaker on WWE’s grandest stage.

But, he never did, and now that the Deadman is retired, it looks like he never will.

During the WWE 2K18 event over the weekend, Myles asked Braun Strowman about The Undertaker match rumors from this year, and from last year.

“I try not to read into that stuff too much. It’s a lot of hype and a lot of smoke being blown around.”

Right now, Strowman has bigger fish to fry than The Undertaker, as he’s scheduled to challenger Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at next month’s No Mercy pay-per-view.

You can check out Strowman’s entire interview with Myles below: