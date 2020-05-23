Braun Strowman To Defend Universal Title In Handicap Match At WWE Backlash

John Morrison and The Miz kicked off tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown with their talk show segment The Dirt Sheet, opening fire with numerous jokes at the expense of the current WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

The “Monster Among Men” interrupted the segment, clearly looking for a fight, and after Morrison all but threw his tag team partner under the bus, Strowman picked up a dominant victory over The Miz in singles competition.

Morrison continued to bait the champion after the match, claiming that while Strowman has now defeated them in tag team action, and in singles action, they’re positive he can’t beat them both at the same time.

A challenge was thrown down for Strowman to defend his Universal title against both The Miz and John Morrison at WWE Backlash, live on Sunday, June 14th, and the giant immediately accepted, practically salivating at the idea of getting his hands on the former tag team champions.