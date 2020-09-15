Braun Strowman To Fight Dabba-Kato On Raw Underground Next Week

Braun Strowman made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, destroying everyone brave (or stupid) enough to fight him in the no-holds-barred environment of Raw Underground.

The “Monster Among Men” is a member of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown brand, but has not been seen since imploding the ring during the triple threat Universal Championship match at Payback. That match saw Strowman and Wyatt deliver a superplex of super-heavyweight proportions, after which Roman Reigns came to the ring in the 11th hour to steal the title.

Strowman took on numerous contenders in Raw Underground, from Performance Center standouts like Riddick Moss to main roster stars including the “Showoff” Dolph Ziggler and a rare sighting from Titus O’Neil.

In the end, the only man left standing to challenge Braun was the undefeated hulk Dabba-Kato. However, host Shane McMahon held the two back and announced that Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato will headline next week’s episode of Raw Underground.