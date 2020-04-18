WWE has today confirmed a major WWE Universal Championship match for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank PPV event next month.

Following their interaction last week, it has now been made official that Braun Strowman will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against his former friend, Bray Wyatt. The two men have plenty of history together from their days in the Wyatt Family, which is already being played on by WWE for this storyline.

It’s also interesting to note that WWE is currently advertising this as “Bray Wyatt,” in all the promotion. He is on the image for the match and that is the name commentators used, not The Fiend. Of course, things could change and The Fiend might appear instead, but this wouldn’t be the first WWE used Wyatt as the Firefly Fun House version, rather than The Fiend.

Below is the current updated WWE Money In The Bank match card:

– Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

– Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Confirmed Participants: Daniel Bryan

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Confirmed Participants: Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, & Dana Brooke

Tamina is also the current #1 contender for Bayley’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and therefore a match between them is likely to happen on this card. However, it is important to note that it is *not* confirmed at the time of this writing.