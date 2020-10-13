Braun Strowman Vs Keith Lee & Raw Women’s Title Match Set For 10/19 WWE Raw

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw is set to be the ‘season premiere’ of the show following the WWE Draft, and two big matches have been set.

After being drafted to WWE Raw last night, Braun Strowman will be in action against Keith Lee in what will be a sanctioned match. Last week, the two big men competed in an unsanctioned match, which didn’t count towards their win/loss records, but it ended up in a double count-out.

The two men eventually brawled all the way to the top of the stage where they both went flying off and through some tables on the floor. However, now it will be a sanctioned match where the win/loss record will count.

Of course, Braun Strowman could head into this match as the Universal Champion as he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the title on WWE SmackDown this week.

This isn’t the only match that is confirmed for the 10/19 episode of WWE Raw though. Asuka will be defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Lana after she won the dual-branded battle royal in the main event this week.