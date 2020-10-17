Braun Strowman vs Keith Lee Set For Monday Night Raw, Updated Lineup

The “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman will collide with “Limitless” Keith Lee in a battle between super-heavyweight behemoths this week on Monday Night Raw.

Strowman appeared on Raw two weeks back looking for a fight on Raw Underground, but the segment had been cancelled, unbeknownst to him (and us) at the time. Instead, backstage producer and stand-in authority figure Adam Pearce booked him in an unofficial, unsanctioned exhibition with Lee, wherein the two juggernauts nearly destroyed the WWE ThunderDome.

Also announced for Monday night’s show is Asuka vs. Lana in a match for the Raw Women’s Championship. Plus, Bray Wyatt brings the Firefly Fun House to the Raw brand, Elias performs for the first time since returning from injury, and the fight continues between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton heading into Hell in a Cell.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw every Monday at 8:00 PM ET.