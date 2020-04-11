Braun Strowman Wins First Match As Universal Champion, A New Challenger Approaches

Braun Strowman kicked off Friday Night Smackdown this week in his first appearance as WWE Universal Champion. The “Monster Among Men” defeated Goldberg during night one of WrestleMania 36 weekend to win his first world title with the company.

Strowman was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who in his own bizarre manner demanded an opportunity to face the champion. After taking a few cheap shots and a sneak attack from Cesaro put the big man on his knees, the match was made official for Smackdown’s main event.

Despite the expected outside interference, Strowman managed to block a Kinshasa and deliver his signature running powerslam to score his first victory as the blue brand’s champion.

The night didn’t end there, however, as none other than Bray Wyatt appeared from the Firefly Fun House, informing the “Monster” that he would be getting a visit from The Fiend very soon, unless he apologized to them for his previous transgressions. It looks like Strowman is ready for the challenge, anytime and anywhere.