Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To ‘Firefly Fun House’ Match At WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt has challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. The former Universal Champion appeared in a segment on Friday Night Smackdown this week to lay down the challenge, and WWE has confirmed that Cena will appear next week to give his answer.

The rules of a Firefly Fun House are not yet known, although this essentially confirms rumors that their match was taped off-set and not at the WWE Performance Center.

Wyatt once wrestled something called a House of Horrors match against Randy Orton, where the two brawled around the Wyatt Family compound, and eventually made their way back to the arena where bizarre images of bugs and other haunting things were projected onto the ring. For some reason.