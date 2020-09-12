Bray Wyatt Debuts ‘Wobbly Walrus’ In The Firefly Fun House

After promising to bring a new character to the Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt delivered on his word with the ‘Wobbly Walrus’ character.
The latest episode saw Wyatt debut his new character, which is an adviser and a friend it is…Wobbly Walrus! The new puppet is a clear mock of Paul Heyman, proving that his rivalry with Roman Reigns is far from over.
Say 👋 to the newest addition to the #FireflyFunHouse …
Wobbly Walrus! #SmackDown @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/NCWtl0qBYE
