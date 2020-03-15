Bray Wyatt Sends John Cena A Crazy Challenge If WrestleMania 36 Is Cancelled

With the situation surrounding Coronavirus putting WWE WrestleMania 36 in doubt, Bray Wyatt has challenged John Cena to a match if it does get cancelled.

There is a high chance that The Grandest Stage Of Them All will end up postponed or cancelled altogether this year due to Coronavirus. However, that isn’t going to stop Bray Wyatt getting his revenge against John Cena.

That’s because he is putting together a contingency plan for is the show doesn’t go ahead. Wyatt has challenged John Cena to a ‘Bar Fight Deathmatch,’ which would take place at Hooters if there is no WrestleMania in April.