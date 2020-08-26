Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Goldberg After Winning Back Universal Title

Bray Wyatt sent a message to Bill Goldberg this week, after his demonic alter ego “The Fiend” won back the Universal Championship this past Sunday at WWE SummerSlam.

“Don’t worry old friend we fixed it,” Wyatt tweeted, tagging Bill Goldberg’s official account. “Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it.”

The Fiend entered 2020 as champion, but dropped the belt to Goldberg at the WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia – something many fans were not exactly thrilled with at the time. Or now.

Goldberg was supposed to defend that title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but when Reigns opted out of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Braun Strowman was put in the match instead.

Because the WCW legend only has a set amount of dates per year on his limited contract with WWE, the decision was made to put the title on Strowman.

That brings us to this past weekend, where The Fiend defeated the “Monster Among Men” to win back the title, before being taken out by a returning Roman Reigns. So things have almost come full circle.

The Fiend, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will collide in a triple threat No Holds Barred match this coming Sunday at WWE Payback.