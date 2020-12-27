Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee

Following the passing of Brodie Lee, the wrestling world has been sharing an outpouring of love for him, including a post by Bray Wyatt.

Bray took to social media to express his love and respect for Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), who Bray obviously spent a large chunk of time with during their Wyatt Family days.

Bray spoke about how he believes they were at their best when they were together, stating that they changed the game, and he will make sure his son knows what an incredible man he was.