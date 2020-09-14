Break It Down: Ranking Every Major TV Show (Week #36)

Another week of wrestling is in the can and it certainly saw some of the very best episodes of television in a long time, particularly with the two mid-week shows. While not every show throughout the week was perfect, there were plenty of talking points throughout each episode.

But, which of the four shows was the standout highlight from week #36 of 2020? Let’s break it down and determine exactly that as we analyse each show.

4. WWE Raw

Once again it was repetitive Raw last week in what was yet another very average episode of the red brand. The main issue with the show is the fact that the matches have happened too recently, or are similar versions of matches that have taken place, which is frustrating as an audience member.

Of course, there were positives with Drew McIntyre’s return being great to see, while Dominik Mysterio impressed yet again in the main event. The biggest talking point from the show though was Cedric Alexander turning heel, but WWE even rushed all of that, with his first match in The Hurt Business happening the same night as his heel turn.

Nothing felt overly important on this show, with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay having their big singles match that only lasted mere minutes pretty much summing it all up. The WWE Raw brand is in a desperate need of some direction, and hopefully, that starts this week.

3. WWE SmackDown

On the opposite side of things from WWE Raw, the blue brand has been consistently great lately and seems to have a really streamlined creative process. The show was excellent this week and only ranks this low because the two mid-week episodes were incredible.

This week saw Bayley give a brilliant promo, continuing her storyline with Sasha Banks which has been fantastic so far. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss gave more subtle teases that she is going to be Sister Abigail, by hitting Bray Wyatt’s finisher onto Nikki Cross during an entertaining fatal four-way.

Plus, the work done between Jey Usos and Roman Reigns throughout the night was also great. It was strong storytelling at its finest and really showcased how good WWE can be when it is focused.

2. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite brought an amazing episode to the table this week which was important for the company after an underwhelming AEW All Out. From top to bottom this show was really exciting, with a great blend of fantastic matches and promos.

Seeing Miro make his debut for the company was a huge surprise that AEW did well to keep quiet. Miro got a great reaction and he really delivered a passionate promo that connected on every level. Meanwhile, the story development with The Elite throughout the night was also perfectly done.

In the main event, Brodie Lee and Dustin Rhodes put on an amazing TNT Championship match. This was exactly what Brodie needs, building up his title run, while this continued his domination of the Rhodes family and brought an end to a strong show.

1. WWE NXT

The black and gold brand only just edged out AEW Dynamite this week, mainly because it was book-ended with two amazing matches. The show kicked off with the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and Finn Balor, and the two men absolutely brought it, with Balor earning his second run as champion.

The main event was equally as impressive as Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez competed inside a steel cage, helping to create a really hard-hitting cage match which helped to put over both women in the process.

The rest of the show was also very entertaining with the storytelling between Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox continuing to be a lot of fun, while Bronson Reed also kept his momentum going with a dominant performance in what was one of NXT’s best episodes this year.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 82

WWE NXT- 109

AEW Dynamite- 99

WWE SmackDown- 70