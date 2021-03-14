AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)
It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling, and yet again it’s time to Break It Down, taking a look at all of the in-ring action, promos, and backstage segments from the past week. It’s been a very noteworthy week across the board for wrestling, with a lot of major moments taking place, especially during the Wednesday Night War.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into this and rank the shows from this past week and see which was best.
6. WWE Raw
WWE is continuing to struggle with the red brand this year, not managing to string an entertaining show together at all. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again had a great match which was really physical, but that isn’t enough to carry this show.
Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a solid main event, which is acceptable, but WWE is treading water to get to WrestleMania with Orton and Wyatt’s eventual return. Riddle and Slapjack did also have a good bout, although it was nice and short.
However, the show was littered with forgettable segments and backstage moments that didn’t bring any excitement. Plus, the segments between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were excruciatingly poor, making very little sense with Shane’s heavy breathing into the microphone being one of the worst segments that WWE has produced in a long time.
5. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was very promo-heavy this week with very little in-ring action and a lot of talking taking place. It’s not necessarily a bad thing though, with some promos being great and others being bland. WWE had a red hot storyline with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, but it is getting weaker by the week, with this not bringing much interest.
Injecting the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Reginald into the mix isn’t giving anybody a reason to care about Sasha vs Belair. The same problem is happening with Edge. His promos are making no sense, complaining about nothing and simply whining, and all it’s doing is making it clear that Daniel Bryan should be the man to take the title from Roman Reigns, and not him.
However, Bryan’s work on this show was brilliant, and the eight-man tag team bout was fantastic, pushing every team involved. The work with the Intercontinental Championship was fantastic though, with Big E showing great fire and Apollo continuing to develop nicely, with Big E’s match against Sami Zayn being a lot of fun.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling built up nicely to Sacrifice this week, which was a brilliant event. But the weekly television show was an enjoyable one with some good in-ring work throughout. Chris Bey and Ace Austin was the match of the night, with this being a fast-paced and exciting clash between them.
The tag team match with James Storm and Chris Sabin facing Rohit Raju Shera was hard-hitting and enjoyable. But, there were also some forgettable matches too, with the two women’s matches falling quite flat on this show, which is unlike IMPACT.
Building Trey Miguel’s storyline with Sami Callihan was excellent, with the two men putting some great effort in. However, the show really thrived in segments that built to Sacrifice. The Tag Team Championship contract signing was brilliant, and so was the main event segment announcing the big title unification news which certainly got the wrestling world talking.
3. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was an exciting show this week that was very enjoyable to watch. Dave Mastiff and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match to start the show, and the Heritage Rules adds a totally different dynamic to a match which is unlike anything the other brands are doing.
Teoman was able to have a simple debut which worked well, putting him over and establishing him as someone to keep an eye out for. Ben Carter changing his name is something that makes little sense in storyline purposes, while it’s likely a copyright issue, it wasn’t explained well in the story.
The main event mixed-tag team was a lot of fun, wrapping up that storyline, which has done a great job putting over all four wrestlers. But the best match of the night was the tag team bout between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It was a really enjoyable match, and Amir seeing Williams cheat to win was a great twist. The team succeeding but being so different in terms of personality is an interesting idea.
2. WWE NXT
It was a big episode of WWE NXT this week with three title matches, including the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced. Adding the titles makes sense as NXT’s women’s division is deep, although, taking the titles off Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai straight away was an odd call. It felt like a shock factor move for the sake of it, which is a shame, but the match was entertaining.
Pete Dunne was able to look very impressive, and teasing a match against a mystery opponent is going to be interesting moving forwards. Imperium wanting Timothy Thatcher as a fresh member is also a great idea too and the storyline could be very good if done right.
Xia Li continues to be well booked and her segment with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro was intriguing. The work with the NXT tag team division needs some serious work though, as quick segments aren’t helping them. However, both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship matches were fantastic, feeling like Takeover quality bouts that drove the show forwards.
1. AEW Dynamite
It was a very close call between the two Wednesday night shows this week, but AEW Dynamite just edged it with the overall quality of the entire show. Coming off the back of AEW Revolution, the company set up tons of fresh new storylines all while trying their best to recover the mess of the ‘explosion’ which was well worked for the most part.
The show kicked off with a great match between Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson which was frantic and well-paced. Cody and Penta feuding is an intriguing prospect while setting up Sting and Lance Archer is also interesting, although I wish AEW would stop having Sting with Tony Schiavone on every single segment.
Kenny Omega showcased great humor with his promos, and teasing him against Christian is a true dream match. Scorpio Sky and Darby Allin had the match of the night and turning Sky heel could be great if done right. But the best part of the night was certainly the main event segment, with MJF’s new faction being a great group. This was something different from the expected angle of kicking Chris Jericho out of the group, and the twist was welcomed, setting up another massive storyline moving forwards.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 18
IMPACT Wrestling- 34
WWE NXT- 44
AEW Dynamite- 51
WWE NXT UK- 29
WWE SmackDown- 29
AEW
Jeff Hardy Is Honored By Darby Allin Comparisons
Darby Allin has been compared to Jeff Hardy a lot during his AEW career, and the WWE veteran is honored by the comparisons.
Allin’s risk-taking style and personality have drawn a lot of comparisons to Hardy over the past year, and when speaking with Brian Rowitz of ESPN West Palm, Jeff discussed those, admitting he does see why people think they’re similar.
“I’m so honored for people to say that, especially a guy like Darby Allin. I’ve never met him but when I watch him on AEW I’m going, ‘wow, he is a lot like me.’ He’s actually like a real-life stunt man and I’ve always kinda said jokingly I don’t think I even know how to wrestle. I think I’m just a stunt man when it comes to this stuff because I’m more about the moments and the highlights instead of the storytelling. Just those big extreme moments. My career has been based around that.”
Hardy then went on to speak about AEW in general, admitting he thinks the company is more open-minded than WWE.
“It’s really cool, you know. Matt’s in AEW and before the pandemic hit the crowds were just incredibly on fire. It’s so exciting watching. They’re very different than the WWE. I don’t know how to explain it, i think they’re more open minded. WWE’s kind of set in their ways. This changed many times over the years, especially since the Attitude Era. It’s way different, you know, and thank God we don’t hit each other in the head with chairs anymore because I worry about that. I try not to future trip too much. It’s a lot safer now but you can still get hurt at any moment.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Tony Hawk Performs Trick While Wearing Darby Allin’s TNT Championship
Darby Allin has been hanging out with Tony Hawk again.
Seemingly out of nowhere, Allin uploaded a video on social media today featuring the skateboarding G.O.A.T. dropping into a halfpipe and performing a trick while wearing the TNT Championship belt.
The All Elite Wrestling star is an avid skateboarder and has incorporated that into his wrestling gimmick. On more than one occasion he’s even glued thumbtacks to the bottom of a board in order to use it as a weapon — something you probably can’t get away with at most skate competitions.
The new TNT champion @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/OtbEGHeCHl
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 14, 2021
This is not the first time that the two have met up. In 2020, Tony Hawk posted on his Instagram account that he had seen Allin perform a skateboarding trick. Allin later noted in an interview that he had tried for hours and failed to hit the move, but finally nailed it as soon as the legend showed up.
Now, who do we need to talk to about getting Darby Allin as downloadable content in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster?
AEW
Main Event & Several More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation Debut Episode
12 matches have been announced for the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a big main event between former women’s champion Riho and newcomer Maki Itoh.
Riho and Maki Itoh were both competitors in the recent AEW Women’s World Title eliminator, and faced off in a tag team match this past weekend at AEW Revolution. Itoh teamed up with Dr. Britt Baker DMD to score a win over Riho and Thunder Rosa.
Also announced for the series premiere is a singles match between QT Marshall and Marko Stunt, an eight-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy’s new clients The Butcher & The Blade teaming up with Private Party, and Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs taking on Brandon Cutler. Good luck, Brandon.
The new series will air weekly on Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET starting on March 15, exclusively on YouTube. Paul “Big Show” Wight and Tony Schiavone have been announced as the commentary team.
Updated Lineup:
- Riho vs. Maki Itoh
- QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt
- Baron Black & Vary Morales vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
- Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
- Ray Lyn vs. Abadon
- Leila Grey vs. Diamante
- Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
- The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander & Carli Bravo & Brick Aldridge & David Ali
- Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
- Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler
- Max Caster vs. Dante Martin
Join us for live coverage of the AEW Dark: Elevation debut this coming Monday.
