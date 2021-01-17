AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #2)
While it’s still early on in 2021, the wrestling world has set a high standard for in-ring quality so far from last week and all of the shows continued in that mindset here. The shows were all varied and while not everything worked for each show, there were a lot of positives to takeaway.
A week that featured huge title matches, fantastic promos, and even some fireballs being thrown in for good measure has been enough to keep everyone entertained. But, which show was the strongest of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw has been a struggle as of late, and sadly this show didn’t change that run of form for the red brand. It was clear the show had been hurt by COVID-19, with a lot of people missing and a lot pulling double duty on the night, so credit does deserve to be given for that. On that note, praise is deserved for Drew McIntyre too, for making his appearances via video, despite having a positive COVID test.
Sheamus and Keith Lee had a fun match as partners and as opponents on this show, but outside of that this show lacked a lot. Charlotte Flair facing Lacey Evans was nothing special, and using Ric frequently right now isn’t helping her character while having Riddle be beaten so easily feels like a mistake, even if it helps Bobby Lashley overall.
The whole show was built around Triple H returning for a one-off match with Randy Orton, which was all set up nicely. It was never going to be a full match, but it would’ve been nice to have given this a little longer. Obviously, the big talking point was the Alexa Bliss fire, some people loved it, others hated it. I personally, quite enjoy a little magic and ridiculousness when it’s done well, and this story is working so far, with this being a nice finish to the show.
5. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown kickstarted 2021 with a bang last week, but sadly this episode was a slight drop in quality. It was still a good show though, with lots of positives to take, especially in terms of the in-ring product, with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a particularly great match on this show.
The work with Billie Kay was a lot of fun, with her ‘punk’ vibes being fantastic comedy, while the storyline with King Corbin and the Mysterio family continues to be put together well. Jey Uso had a really good match with Shinsuke Nakamura too, who appears to be gaining a big push as a babyface, which is great to see.
However, there were elements that didn’t work, with Bayley’s new talk show and segment being a little awkward, while all of the build with Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce was a little dragged out and too repetitive from last week.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was another really fun show this week, with the brand continuing to put together some great work lately. Seeing the debut of Sha Samuels was great, as he is a real talent in the ring and on the microphone, and he had a nice hard-hitting encounter with Joe Coffey to kick off the show.
Jinny and Kay Lee Ray had a really nice promo segment to build to their title match, and it certainly built interest in their upcoming title match. Plus, Sam Gradwell and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match together, with WWE clearly looking to build Bate back up.
However, this show was really all about the main event. WALTER defending his NXT UK Championship didn’t disappoint. He and A-Kid had tremendous chemistry with this being a very hard-hitting encounter that didn’t let up from start to finish, with WALTER retaining, but A-Kid looking just as good in defeat.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a big week for IMPACT Wrestling with the Hard To Kill event taking place this weekend. While that PPV was a lot of fun, our focus is on the weekly edition of IMPACT, which on the whole was also a great show, building to the PPV in a really nice manner.
The opening women’s match got plenty of time and they didn’t disappoint, while the tag team match featuring Manik and Suicide was also a fast-paced and frantic bout. The storyline development between Eric Young’s group and Rhino and his men wasn’t really needed, with the match itself being incredibly average.
Moose’s squash victory was also dragged on a little too long, and he would’ve benefited from being a little quicker. However, the main event between Karl Anderson and Rich Swann was solid, and the post-match brawl built up the six-man tag team match for Hard To Kill perfectly, which is what was needed.
2. WWE NXT
Yet again the black and gold brand was very enjoyable this week. The show featured a lot of brilliant in-ring work, with a large focus being placed on tag team wrestling, with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic beginning, which brought plenty of fun bouts.
Grizzled Young Veterans showcased just how good they are, although, booking Ever-Rise as a babyface team here was odd, while MSK’s debut was very fun to see, with the former IMPACT stars seriously impressing. Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart had a good bout as well, while Xia Li’s character development continues to be done brilliantly.
Johnny Gargano’s match with Dexter Lumis was the only real disappointment of the show, as this didn’t quite connect. However, the work with Pete Dunne throughout the show was excellent, building him and his group up as a real threat, with Dunne facing Finn Balor being something that everyone should be excited for.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was incredibly exciting this week, with a lot of really good matches taking place. The show benefited from not having and big multi-man matches, with everything being crisp and to the point. PAC and Eddie Kingston had an excellent opening match which set the pace for the entire show, with this story being a lot of fun.
This show also saw the best piece of booking that Miro has had since he joined AEW. He was dominant and physical, and hopefully, this is how he’s used moving forwards. The Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage segment will likely be overlooked by most, but it was really good storytelling here as well.
Kenny Omega choosing The Good Brothers over the ‘Bucks is a nice twist, and FTR also had a fantastic tag team bout with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. The Waiting Room segment was fun and really shows Britt Baker at her best, meanwhile, Tay Conti and Serena Deeb had a fantastic match. The main event also delivered, like everything on this brilliant show, but the only nitpick I had was Sting’s appearance. Doing the same thing with him every week is already feeling stale, he is someone who should be used less frequently to make him feel more special, in my opinion.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 2
IMPACT Wrestling- 6
WWE NXT- 10
AEW Dynamite- 10
WWE NXT UK- 6
WWE SmackDown- 8
Kris Statlander Discusses Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division
AEW’s Kris Statlander recently spoke in-depth about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has faced within its first two years.
Statlander has been one of the top stars for the company so far, although she has been out of action since June 2020 after suffering a high-grade ACL tear.
When speaking during a Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A, Statlander spoke honestly about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has suffered from so far.
“It’s valid to accept criticism, but people have to remember that almost every single girl that got signed has never worked on TV before. A lot of men on the roster have worked on TV, and if they haven’t they’re working with people who have been on TV. We’re just learning as we go. We’re trying our hardest and doing training before TV every single taping. People that think we’re sitting on our butts and hoping things will be handed to us; we’re trying as hard as we can. There’s only so much we can do and only so much time we can get in a two hour show. There’s Dark, obviously, but it’s not live TV. People need to give it time. A lot of these girls, including myself, are working on TV for the first time and we’re not doing matches each week. I believe that we can do better, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s going to take time and everyone has to accept that,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Nyla Rose Set To Miss 1/20 AEW Dynamite Due To Exposure To COVID-19
Former AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose, has confirmed on social media that she will not be part of the 1/20 AEW Dynamite episode.
Nyla revealed on social media that she has been exposed to COVID-19 after a member of her immediate family gained a positive test for the virus. Because of that, Nyla is now in quarantine for two weeks, as she apologized to the fans, while also urging everyone to keep using masks and to socially distance.
“I’ve found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I’ve been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend’s Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I’m very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be the priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask up”
A bit of sad posting =
No easy way to say this so let’s just jump right into it: pic.twitter.com/nrckFYBn3b
— 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) January 16, 2021
Major Change Made To IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event, Alex Shelley Replaced In Six-Man Tag
Alex Shelley is out of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest main event in years.
The promotion announced on Friday that due to “unavoidable circumstances”, Shelly will not be able to travel to Nashville for this Saturday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns, were originally supposed to team up with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
A six-man tag team match will still headline the event, but it will be the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose stepping in to fill the void for the absent Machine Gun.
This could be an interesting storyline development, as Moose recently beat Rich Swann’s friend Willie Mack to the point of unconsciousness in an “I Quit” match, only stopping when Swann agreed to give him a future championship opportunity.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore issued the following statement in an official press release:
“When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside.
“HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.”
