Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #31)

It was a very action-packed week of professional wrestling which saw a brand new faction make their debut, WWE brought the world Raw Underground, and Matt Hardy ended up with a huge cut on his head from an insane chair shot.

But which of the four major shows were the best of the bunch? Join us as we Break It Down and take a look at each episode, in detail, ranking them and determining which were the strongest and why.

4. WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown really wasn’t enjoyable this week, with very few segments landing and feeling impressive. The show had zero women’s matches, and instead gave us three singles matches all which were interlinked with story which was good, but all ended controversially to just push Sheamus and King Corbin.

The Fiend appearing was certainly cool to see and The Golden Role Models segment with Stephanie McMahon was also great, but that’s no surprise at this point. However, this episode also brought us arguably the worst Dirt Sheet segment that has ever happened, which was a complete disaster.

The biggest talking point was obviously the full debut of Retribution, as they caused chaos with spray paint and a chainsaw. It was certainly interesting and got people talking, but at the same time, this did also feel like a knock-off version of Nexus’ debut. However, it’s only early days for the group, and hopefully, they will make a big impact.

3. WWE Raw

It was all about Raw Underground this week on WWE Raw, which was certainly…interesting. Some elements of Shane McMahon’s new idea were interesting, but other parts of it made little sense, with there being absolutely no explanation or reasoning behind it being created in the first place.

Apollo Crews made his return and officially proved himself as the United States Champion by beating MVP and Dominik Mysterio had another really great showing against Seth Rollins with Samoa Joe adding his presence with some fantastic work.

The Riott Squad slowly started to come back together, which is going to be a great addition to the tag team division and Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre also had a great segment which really helped take their storyline to the next level.

2. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was great once again this week, with some really exciting matches and segments. The opening 12-man tag team match could have been sloppy, but AEW worked it really well, cutting numbers and that helped make sure things weren’t too much of a cluster.

Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy continued their fantastic rivalry, and while the chair shot to the head was really sloppy by Sammy, it has certainly added some intensity to what they are doing. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho had a really fantastic segment as well, and it was certainly good to see Eric Bischoff back on TNT.

The peak of this show was the main event though, with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin really having a tremendous match. While Allin fell just short once again, he continues to prove he is going to be one of the biggest stars in the company.

1. WWE NXT

WWE NXT was really entertaining this week and featured several great matches and segments. Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had an amazing singles match and seeing Mercedes Martinez set up a storyline with Rhea is something that fans can certainly get excited about.

There were some other great matches on the show, with Damian Priest qualifying for the North American Title ladder match in a fun triple threat, and Keith Lee looked dominant against Cameron Grimes.

The main event segment saw a fun Tag Team Title match, but it really was the brawl between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee that people were talking about. While adding celebrities doesn’t always work, the work so far between Pat and Adam has been terrific and has felt really real, which is the key to this storyline.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 74

WWE NXT- 93

AEW Dynamite- 86

WWE SmackDown- 57