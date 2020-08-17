Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #32)

Another week of wrestling is complete as both WWE and AEW continue their current storylines and while it wasn’t exactly the strongest week of overall content that has happened, there were still plenty of positives to take away.

As is always the case, it is now time to break it down, analyzing all four shows and determining which was the strongest, and why!

4. WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown had several entertaining segments this week, but it also had a lack of lengthy and competitive in-ring matches. Having Retribution disturb the same match twice was a little bit repetitive, even though it was good to see the new faction be taken a little more seriously.

It was good to see Kalisto return and Gran Metalik continuing to get in-ring time to shine is always a good thing. SmackDown was lacking in a memorable match, and the fact that the Universal Title is tucked away in a storyline that doesn’t require it isn’t helping.

However, that said the work between The Fiend and Braun Strowman was exceptional this week. Alexa Bliss once again continues to impress with her amazing character work, with this storyline finally starting to pick up.

3. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite just didn’t quite land this week, with the entire show on the whole feeling a little bit off in comparison to what the company has done previously. However, MJF was a true highlight of the show once again, continuing to develop his fantastic storyline with Jon Moxley.

Scorpio Sky put up a good performance against Cody in the latest TNT Championship match, which was one of the strongest parts of the evening.

However, the lack of women’s wrestling and development of segments for that division once again really hurt the show and the main event between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy didn’t quite click as their previous match had done.

2. WWE NXT

Much like its fellow Wednesday night competitor, WWE NXT also had a weaker show this week which was a shame. However, there was plenty of good matches still placed in throughout with Bronson Reed and Damien Priest having a really good physical match.

The main issue with the show was having lots of short segments and matches that ended up being quite forgettable. The main event was strong though with a great triple threat match, but bringing back Velveteen Dream without releasing a statement into the investigations into the allegations made against him doesn’t sit right.

The opening segment was the peak of the show though with the Karrion Kross and Keith Lee contract being a unique segment, especially with the fireball.

1. WWE Raw

WWE’s flagship show had a strong episode this week and while it wasn’t perfect, it was certainly the pick of the bunch on what wasn’t the strongest week of wrestling. Raw Underground returned and was much better this week with some really fun fights being placed together.

Bayley and Asuka had a really great match which was competitive and showcased the incredible ability of both women. The contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio was also incredible, with the beatdown Dominik received certainly stunning fans.

The show also ended with a real bang as well with Randy Orton facing Kevin Owens in an excellent match that ended with some superb promos as Orton punt kicked Ric Flair, adding even more heat to him.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 78

WWE NXT- 96

AEW Dynamite- 88

WWE SmackDown- 58