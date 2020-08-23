Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #33)

It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling with WWE SummerSlam and Takeover, but how did the four main shows deliver? With things being shaken up this week with AEW Dynamite on a Saturday, the ThunderDome debuting and two major PPVs, every single show had something to deliver.

Thankfully, the overall quality of the product reflected that with four episodes of wrestling television that helped to make the content as intriguing as possible. But which of the four shows was the best, let’s break it down and find out!

4. WWE Raw

The red brand was certainly the weakest of the four this week in what was quite a forgettable episode of the show that had little of note. There were plenty of short and forgettable matches on this episode which was a real shame.

The women’s segment was the strongest of the bunch with the Golden Role Models having a great match with Asuka and Shayna Baszler, meanwhile, the work in Raw Underground was also fantastic this week, with more women’s segments. Plus, the Mysterio family segment also did a fantastic segment as well, building them even more.

The main event segment saw Shawn Michaels appear and discuss Randy Orton, but this felt a little too repetitive from what has been done before with Orton. Plus, the way that Michaels sold the Punt really did more damage to Orton’s character than it did positives.

3. WWE NXT

To say this was the go-home episode heading into WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, this was quite an underwhelming episode of the black and gold brand. When compared to recent episodes it was a step back, and while there was plenty of good wrestling, there wasn’t any real standout match.

The lack of real push for the Keith Lee/Karrion Kross storyline was a shame and felt like a missed opportunity. The Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland match was a lot of fun, but the main event segment fell flat with everyone just randomly appearing and getting attacked, which didn’t quite land the way WWE hoped.

Seeing the build of the Robert Stone Brand was fun, as they had another good showing even in defeat, and having the segment between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole was really well done, with McAfee seriously impressing with his promo.

2. AEW Dynamite

This week was a much-improved episode of the black and gold brand with a really strong episode of the show overall. There were plenty of strong matches throughout the show with every segment really managing to connect.

The only real criticism was how The Elite was booked, with AEW still not quite getting to grips with having them dominate and not need every match to be overly competitive like this one was when just facing the fringe members of The Dark Order.

However, speaking of the faction, the way they were booked in the main event is something that fans have wanted for a while. Brodie Lee destroyed Cody Rhodes, becoming the TNT Champion as they left the Nightmare Family laying to end the show with a real bang.

1. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand had a ton of hype surrounding it this week with the debut of the ThunderDome and to go along with that, WWE stacked the deck with the show. It had two title matches, an appearance from Vince McMahon and plenty of build towards WWE SummerSlam.

The opening segment with Vince McMahon, The Fiend, and Retribution was really well done and it certainly added a big talking point to kick things off. Both the title matches delivered as well, with Jeff Hardy winning the Intercontinental Title being a great moment after a competitive back and forth match.

Overall, the whole show had great segments with the build between Braun Strowman and The Fiend being exceptional, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville stepped up their storyline. It was a great episode and showcased what WWE SmackDown can be when booked well.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 79

WWE NXT- 98

AEW Dynamite- 91

WWE SmackDown- 62