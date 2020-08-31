Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #34)

It was a busy week in the wrestling world again for week 34, with the Wednesday night wars being put on hold again as AEW Dynamite continued to be on another night building towards All Out. Meanwhile, WWE NXT provided the post-show from Takeover.

WWE had the task of not only wrapping up WWE SummerSlam, but also promoting WWE Payback all within just two shows, and the deck was absolutely stacked across the board. While not every show delivered this week, the good certainly outweighed the bad, but which of the shows were worth writing home about?

4. WWE Raw

It was not a good week for the red brand at all, with one of the worst episodes of WWE Raw in quite some time. Despite coming off a really hot WWE SummerSlam, this episode of the red brand was just incredibly flat all across the board which led to a very forgettable show.

The debut of Keith Lee was fun to see and instantly putting him against Randy Orton certainly made him a legitimate star, and the work between Orton and Drew McIntyre was also well done. Plus the Aleister Black heel turn certainly adds an interesting angle to his character.

However, when it comes to the matches, they were all just very average, all of which were short and tended to feature some sort of interference. Even the Raw Women’s Championship match became incredibly overcomplicated and overbooked, and once again ending the show with a Retribution attack just felt a little repetitive at that point.

3. WWE SmackDown

The show kicked off with a nice fun match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy who work really well together whenever they compete. This was then topped by the return of Sami Zayn, which sets up a potentially fantastic storyline between him and Jeff for the Intercontinental Championship.

The work of Adam Pearce throughout the show added some comedic elements and interesting storytelling. However, there was also a lot of filler moments such as King Corbin and Shorty G, where WWE really needed to add some more value to what was happening.

Of course, the big talking point was seeing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman pair up together, which seemingly confirmed him as a heel. It was a huge moment and something that nobody saw coming, and that is always a good thing, providing a hook for people to want to view SmackDown again.

2. AEW Dynamite

It was another strong episode of AEW Dynamite this week with plenty going on with the build-up towards All Out. The show started out with some great tag team wrestling with the gauntlet match, which was really well done, and the slow build towards FTR potentially gaining the Tag Team Titles is really being done to perfection.

MJF and Jon Moxley continued to bring their title feud together perfectly with their contract signing segment. The two men went back and forth with excellent promos and that really is helping to make this Moxley’s best title feud so far.

Speaking of great promos, Brodie Lee gave his best promo so far of his AEW career, developing his title run. The only shame was that Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara didn’t get a little bit longer to work on their tables match, especially since it is such a hot feud at the moment. However, this quick sprint of a match really did serve a purpose in developing their work.

1. WWE NXT

With no competition on Wednesday this week WWE NXT picked a great time to have an excellent episode. From top to bottom this show was jam-packed and everything had a purpose. Wade Barrett’s return was great and he really worked well on commentary which added to the show.

Karrion Kross dropping the title was unfortunate, but he made the most out of his segment and really ensured that he got things over in terms of his character. Things only continued with the Tag Team Title match which saw Breezango finally get their hands on some gold after a fun bout with Imperium.

Tommaso Ciampa’s return was effective and having him be a top heel is a great decision. The Cruiserweight Championship match was also enjoyable with some really fast-paced action and the main event also served its purpose in building up Raquel Gonzalez as a real threat in the women’s division.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 80

WWE NXT- 102

AEW Dynamite- 94

WWE SmackDown- 64