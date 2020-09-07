Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #35)

It’s that time of the week again where we Break It Down, taking a look at the past week and the four major wrestling TV shows that took place in that period. As ever, there were plenty of positives to take away from what was a very busy week of professional wrestling.

With the Super Tuesday episode of WWE NXT taking place and AEW Dynamite being a go-home show for AEW’s All Out event, there was plenty going on mid-week. Meanwhile, WWE’s two flagship shows both had to deal with the fallout from WWE Payback. But which of the four shows was the strongest this time out?

4. WWE Raw

The red brand has been struggling a lot in recent weeks in terms of its quality, and this past episode was no different. Sadly, the show just feels like its dragging on lately and a big part of that is how repetitive the matches are, with a lot of the same combinations taking place each week.

The show did have some bright sparks with the number one contender’s tournament being fun to watch and the main event delivering on an exciting triple threat. However, outside of that, there weren’t too many positives to write home about this week, and the decision to split The IIconics so randomly feels like a big mistake.

Aleister Black continuing to develop his heel character is a lot of fun, but WWE needs to get more creative. Even the Retribution attack this week felt stale and too similar to the prior week, with WWE really needing to streamline some sort of plan for this faction before it’s too late.

3. AEW Dynamite

Despite the fact this was the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite heading into AEW’s All Out, this was one of the weaker episodes of the show. Perhaps it worked as a good precursor for things to come in retrospect, but the whole show just felt like it was lacking.

Nothing on the night really created much buzz heading into the PPV, with a lot of wasted segments. Jon Moxley being attacked by Wardlow and MJF to close the night was good, and it did add some nice heat to their match, but that’s about as far as the show went.

However, the matches that took place were of good quality, which has come to be expected for AEW. In particular, the singles match between Thunder Rosa and the debuting Sereena Deeb was exceptional, being one of the strongest matches of the entire week.

2. WWE NXT

WWE NXT’s Super Tuesday came in with a lot of promise and a very strong card on paper, but it didn’t quite deliver in reality. Overall, it was a very fun show with the street fight to kick off the show being very enjoyable as all six-men just went crazy with some fantastic spots. It was a little frantic and chaotic, but it was certainly fun.

The other matches in the first hour felt very much like filler matches that were being served more to push bigger storylines. Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae is where things are heading for Candice, meanwhile, Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher was more about developing the fact Austin Theory is back. Both were fine, but neither were amazing.

Ultimately, the show was always going to be judged on the 60-minute iron-man match and sadly that just wasn’t what people hoped. The match itself was very good, but with four men and so much time, there was always going to be a lot of time with people on the floor doing nothing, and ultimately, the fact there wasn’t a definitive winner was a disappointment, despite the bout being solid.

1. WWE SmackDown

This week the blue brand was easily the best show with plenty of segments being done incredibly well and the biggest talking point of the week happening on this night. The turn of Bayley on Sasha Banks was incredibly well done and is something fans have been waiting a long time for.

Their Tag Team Title match was fantastic and was certainly stronger than their WWE Payback match. But it was the post-match beatdown that really delivered. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns kicked off the night showcasing what their partnership will bring with an excellent promo as well.

The comedy work between Heavy Machinery and Miz and Morrison isn’t for everyone, including myself, but it was harmless enough. Plus, the main event fatal four-way was really enjoyable. The match was kept to a really high pace and seeing Jey Uso score the win sets up something very fresh and unique for WWE Clash Of Champions, which is certainly intriguing.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 81

WWE NXT- 105

AEW Dynamite- 96

WWE SmackDown- 68