Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #38)

In the build to WWE Clash Of Champions and a two-night AEW Dynamite, there were plenty of talking points from the world of professional wrestling this week. There was a great blend of in-ring content and promos and storytelling, which kept fans entertained over the course of the week.

The long-awaited revelation of Retribution finally took place, including some ridiculous names being thrown around, and there were some excellent matches throughout as well. But which of the four shows was the standout highlight this week?

4. WWE Raw

The red brand continues to struggle in what felt like a very long three-hour episode. While there were lots of talking points from this episode due to the revelation of Retribution, several #1 contender’s matches and the continuation of Drew McIntyre’s storyline with Randy Orton.

However, the show was just very strange in terms of the tone. It went from the seriousness of Retribution to the ridiculous comedy of Akira Tozawa and the sharks. Things didn’t fit in place and despite this being the final build to WWE Clash Of Champions, the show didn’t quite nail things.

Seeing the storyline of Rey potentially not being the father of his daughter feels a little too repetitive and overall the show really suffered from a lack of true excitement. Hopefully coming out of tonight’s PPV, things will start to take a turn in a positive direction.

3. WWE NXT

It was a hit and miss episode for the black and gold brand this week which did some things very well, and others not so much. The opening battle royal really was a poor match on the whole. The bout was filled with women who had no television exposure and it really became hard to invest in.

However, the main event Gauntlet Eliminator match was enjoyable. While it didn’t quite hit the levels that it could have done considering the talent involved, it was still very enjoyable. Seeing Kyle O’Reilly become number one contender is certainly interesting though, with him and Finn Balor capable of something very special.

Aside from those two major matches, the work with the tag team division was good, as it gave a real purpose to all four teams while doing something fresh. Meanwhile, Ridge Holland was able to impress again and Damian Priest and Austin Theory had an enjoyable encounter.

2. AEW Dynamite

It’s a little tricky to place AEW Dynamite this week with the company putting on two shorter shows across the week. However, both of those shows were of a very high quality and featured some really fun in-ring action and great storyline development.

Seeing Eddie Kingston in the main event spot was great and he really made the most of his opportunity against Jon Moxley, which made for a great encounter between them. It was the standard of matches throughout both shows that were very high and it helped make the two shows exciting.

Arguably the biggest talking point was the return of Cody, coming back with a new look and clearly a fresh attitude. It’s a change of pace for him as a character which is set to be very exciting, and his and Brodie Lee’s storyline can now kick on.

1. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand has been fantastic lately and this show did a really good job of pushing towards WWE Clash Of Champions. The subtle storytelling with Alexa Bliss continued here, showing her change in personality and even had a slight tease towards Roman Reigns at points.

Seeing Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn compete was a lot of fun and opened up the show in a really thrilling manner. They might be competing at Clash Of Champions, but the fact this was just a normal match really made a lot of sense.

Bayley cut a terrific promo as she continues to develop here character really nicely. Meanwhile, the work from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso really was superb as they continue to have everyone firmly invested in them.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 84

WWE NXT- 114

AEW Dynamite- 106

WWE SmackDown- 76