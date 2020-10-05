Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #39)

Another week of wrestling is in the books and it was filled with tremendous in-ring action, strong storytelling, and of course, some weaker and forgettable moments sprinkled in. On the week that saw NXT Takeover: 31 take place, there was lots going on, but which of the shows was the true highlight?

There were some real positives throughout, but things weren’t perfect, and that’s exactly what we are going to get into here, so let’s break it down!

4. WWE Raw

The red brand continues its poor record lately as WWE Raw struggles to connect or feel fresh. Once again repetitive moments took place, whether it was The Hurt Business still feuding with Apollo Crews, or Randy Orton attacking the legends…again.

However, at this point, it feels repetitive even discussing the fact that WWE Raw has this problem because it doesn’t seem to be going away. Hopefully, the WWE Draft will end the issue. Elsewhere, there was a very awkward King’s Court segment that continued the Seth Rollins storyline with the Mysterio’s as Aaliyah seems set to be thrust into the middle of things.

But the show wasn’t all dreadful. Asuka and Zelina Vega had a solid match (despite it being repeated from the night before,) and the main event between Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode was a really well structured, old-school match.

3. WWE NXT

Despite the fact it was the go-home episode for WWE NXT Takeover: 31, this week WWE NXT didn’t feel that special. While the show was enjoyable and had some great matches, it wasn’t the explosive show that most would have expected from the go-home event.

There were some fun matches on the show, with Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart being the pick of the bunch. Austin Theory also put in another impressive performance this time against Adam Cole, as he continues to prove himself since returning to the black and gold brand.

The real highlight of this show came with the sitdown promo between Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor though. The two men brought it in this segment with some really intense and passionate promos which helped really make this storyline connect, despite the fact the match had only been announced the week prior.

2. AEW Dynamite

It was a great episode of AEW Dynamite this week that had a real focus on the in-ring product, which is always AEW’s strength. From the excellent opening bout between Ricky Starks and Darby Allin to the main event of Butcher and Jon Moxley, the show delivered on high-quality wrestling.

It was great to see Britt Baker back to her very best on this show as well, seemingly not missing a single step upon her return to action. It’s good to see AEW listening to the fans and slowly piping in more women’s wrestling overall.

Cody cut a killer promo on the show as well in regards to Brodie Lee. His new attitude is connecting so far and is really enjoyable. The only criticism for the entire show was having Orange Cassidy in a fairly pointless match. He’s a special and unique talent, but not someone who should be competing all of the time like this.

1. WWE SmackDown

While the WWE Raw roster desperately needs shaking up, it’s actually a shame that the WWE Draft is going to change things on the blue brand. Lately, WWE SmackDown has been knocking it out of the park and this show was no different.

Straight away we got an amazing promo exchange between Roman Reigns/Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. While WWE doesn’t really need to push another match between them, this storytelling is superb, plus Jey’s match with AJ Styles was very entertaining.

The KO Show segment was excellent as well and really proved how good Alexa Bliss is, as if people needed reminding of that. Plus, the main event Intercontinental Championship match was also really fun, with Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy bringing the best out of each other.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 89

WWE NXT- 116

AEW Dynamite- 109

WWE SmackDown- 80