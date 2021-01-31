Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #4)

It’s Royal Rumble week, making it a very important one in the wrestling world with a lot of focus being placed on all of the WWE shows, in particular. However, across the board, it was a strong week of wrestling with a real variety of shows this week.

As ever, there was a mixture in quality, with some shows knocking it out of the park while others floundered and struggled. But, it’s time to Break It Down and find out which show was the highlight for this week!

6. WWE SmackDown

This week felt like a very random episode of WWE SmackDown, one which certainly wasn’t up to the usual standards of the blue brand. The show was full of WWE Raw stars, and it was just far too random and distracting to make an impact, and it really wasn’t needed.

The strongest moments of the show were focused firmly on the blue brand stories, with the segment between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, which was full of passion and intensity. It added an element of emotion with KO’s family connection, and that is something that only makes their match more exciting.

The Bianca Belair and Bayley match was the best bit of in-ring work on the night, but the opening and main event segments were certainly a mess. The main event was not enjoyable in the slightest and adding all of the WWE Raw stars was a one-off moment that hopefully won’t happen again soon.

5. WWE NXT

WWE NXT certainly didn’t feel like a ‘must-see’ episode this week, with a lot of matches, but very few which were overly exciting or gripping. Because of the current tournaments going on, the show was very heavy on the tag team action, and adding non-tournament tag team matches didn’t help that.

The work with the NXT Women’s Championship scene was certainly well done, with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez both stepping up as serious challengers, which is fresh and exciting. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed and Tyler Rust continued to look strong, which is needed as the brand ushers in new stars.

The main event was solid enough, but the match didn’t quite hit the levels that it could have done. Teasing Finn Balor joining Undisputed Era is interesting, but overall there just wasn’t enough to hook people with the show.

4. WWE Raw

This show was easily the best WWE Raw of the year and was a major step up in quality from what has come so far this year. The opening segment served its purpose in developing the WWE Title storyline, which is something that was desperately needed.

The work with the women’s division was certainly messy though. The match that started as a singles bout between Shayna and Charlotte and ended as a six-woman tag had three starts overall, which wasn’t ideal. However, Ali was impressive once again with his promo as Retribution finally has a storyline that is actually interesting.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and John Morrison had a great match, and seeing Riddle run the gauntlet was great as well. Edge’s promo was masterful, showing just how good he is, and the main event was certainly a noteworthy one, with a lot of magic and pre-taped moments being bled in again. It’s something WWE can’t rely on, but every now and then it is fine.

3. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was a bit of a mixed bag this week, with some really impressive moments, and a few that simply weren’t that entertaining. The storyline with Cody and Shaq just isn’t that intriguing right now, and that remained the case this week.

Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston’s match was solid but nothing overly special, while The Varsity Blondes facing Chris Jericho and MJF didn’t quite set things alight either. However, the main event was an entertaining match, with The Dark Order continuing to be very fun to watch.

The women’s match between Britt Baker and Shanna was great as well, with Baker’s character continuing to be tremendous. However, the match of the night was certainly Dax Harwood facing Jungle Boy, with that being the match of the week as well, with this contest being absolutely superb.

2. WWE NXT UK

Speaking about superb matches, the main event of WWE NXT UK was another match of the week contender. The fatal four-way elimination match is one that really was gripping from start to finish. WWE gave tons of time to this match and it absolutely delivered.

All four teams brought their best to this performance and it really created an energetic and fun main event match. But across the show, there was a lot of great storytelling, from the work with Ilja Dragunov’s character to Sha Samuels looking dominant.

The show also kickstarted in an interesting manner as well with Trent Seven revealing he is going to cut weight and push for the Cruiserweight Championship. It gives Seven some clear direction while also providing an obvious rival for Jordan Devlin, which is needed.

1. IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling certainly continued its impressive streak of shots for 2021 this week. The show is proving to be very consistent with a lot of high-quality matches and wrestlers who are stepping up and making an impact. The show started well with a great promo from Rich Swann, and it continued in that standard.

Seeing Cousin Jake and Joe Doering do battle was great, and they had a nice physical bout against each other. Meanwhile, Eddie Edwards facing Brian Myers was a good match as well that had some great technical work throughout it.

The main event match was an enjoyable one with some great action taking place, and seeing Trey Miguel return was lot of fun. The show overall felt like it had a clear direction though, with every segment being important, and that made for a much more entertaining show than the rest.

Sixth place= 1 point

Fifth place= 2 points

Fourth place= 3 points

Third place= 4 points

Second place=5 points

First place= 6 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 6

IMPACT Wrestling- 18

WWE NXT- 17

AEW Dynamite- 16

WWE NXT UK- 15

WWE SmackDown- 12