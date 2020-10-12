Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #40)

It was another action-packed week of wrestling action for the 40th week of the year as the WWE Draft began and AEW celebrated 30-years of Chris Jericho. Meanwhile, WWE NXT was busy following no from another fantastic Takeover event.

Because of that, the quality of the shows was high with some fantastic matches, title changes, and surprise returns taking place during a very newsworthy week of wrestling. But which show was the strongest and most enjoyable to watch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!

4. WWE Raw

There were certainly elements of this episode of WWE Raw which were fun, but yet again the show really did drag on. The opening segment felt repetitive, with the Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre storyline not quite being as fresh as it once was.

Then we had the repetitive moments, with Dominik Mysterio once again facing Murphy and Seth Rollins, and The Hurt Business wrestled Apollo Crews and Ricochet…again! WWE teased Keith Lee facing Braun Strowman but didn’t quite deliver on it, which was a shame, but seeing Murphy finally snap on Rollins was a great segment.

The main event six-man tag certainly delivered, with Drew McIntyre being pinned coming as a surprise. But the real talking point of the show was seeing Mustafa Ali turn heel and become the leader of RETRIBUTION, which certainly opens up some great storylines and will at least allow Ali to be featured more frequently.

3. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite produced a fun show for Chris Jericho’s big 30th anniversary celebrations and it easily featured the best match of the week. Cody and Brodie Lee had a brilliantly violent and physical dog collar match that saw the TNT Title change hands, with the only complaint for this match being the fact it didn’t main event.

While the main event tag team match was clearly for Jericho’s big celebration, it felt like a slightly flatter ending than it could have been. Serena Deeb and Big Swole had a very fun match, but the problem is that AEW’s women’s division just doesn’t give people a reason to care outside of some nice wrestling every now and then.

Outside of that, The Hybrid2 has arguably their best performance for the company against FTR, and Will Hobbs continued to impress with his performance against Brian Cage, although it didn’t really help make the FTW Title feel necessary.

2. WWE NXT

The black and gold brand was coming in following an excellent Takeover event and the show did a great job at telling stories this week. Seeing Ember Moon back was fantastic and while her promo was pretty average, in the ring she looked as sharp as ever.

Tommaso Ciampa and Kushida had a great match until Velveteen Dream cut things short, but seeing Kushida having this push is something fans have wanted for some time now. But not everything was serious as the fun dynamic between Drake Maverick and Killian Dain continued, which has been very enjoyable and proves there is room for comedy when done right.

Ridge Holland’s injury was a real shame to see from this show, especially since his brawling segment with Oney Lorcan was really exciting. While Shotzi Blackheart continues to impress, with this show being a well-rounded episode.

1. WWE SmackDown

Because it was Draft night, there was always going to be an element of excitement in the air for WWE SmackDown. The show obviously wasn’t a ‘normal’ episode because of that, but it was just as enjoyable as it has been lately.

Seeing New Day return, win the tag titles and then be split from Big E by the WWE Draft was a rollercoaster of a segment that showcases how emotionally invested everyone is into the team. Plus, Big E and Sheamus had a really good match against each other on the show.

Lars Sullivan made his return to WWE which was certainly a surprise. The jury is certainly still out on the former WWE NXT Superstar, with this likely being his final chance. However, Kevin Owens brought out one of the best Fiend matches we have seen, which helped to make this show worth watching.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

