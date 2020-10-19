Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #41)

Week #41 proved to be a massive one for the wrestling world with the final part of WWE’s Draft taking place, WWE SmackDown having its ‘season premiere’ and AEW Dynamite celebrating its one year anniversary as a show.

Because of that, it was certainly an action-packed week with lots of great matches, big talking points and memorable moments. It’s exactly what fans want, with all four shows being of a really high standard this week. But which was the pick of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out.

4. WWE NXT

WWE NXT has been struggling a little in recent weeks, with the brand feeling like its lost its way ever so slightly. The show had some very good matches, with the tag team opener being very enjoyable, and Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory putting on an equally exciting match, even if it was predictable and isn’t helping Theory in the slightest.

But it’s the real lack of direction or excitement around the brand that isn’t working. A random North American Title match main event with very little build isn’t exciting enough and pushing Gargano and Candice LeRae back into the same title matches is too repetitive.

Granted, LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart had an excellent match, but Io Shirai needs a fresh challenge. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain continue to be a lot of fun though and it was also great to see Toni Storm back in action! However, overall, this felt like a very lacklustre episode.

3. WWE SmackDown

This was the ‘season premiere’ of WWE SmackDown and it was a good show on the whole. The blue brand continues to have a clear direction and storylines are well built, but there was a mixed bag when it comes to the quality of work this week.

On one hand, there are things that didn’t work. Lars Sullivan (who is a Freak, in case Michael Cole didn’t push that nickname hard enough) and Jeff Hardy had a very average match, and the Tag Team Title match was clearly just a cheap way of continuing a feud, rather than WWE making something entertaining with story and emotion.

Yet, on the other hand, there was a solid main event and the work with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns continuing to connect. While Sasha Banks and Bayley had a fantastic contract signing and Daniel Bryan’s return was well handled. But the mixed bag of quality didn’t lead this to being the best show of the week.

2. AEW Dynamite

It was a historic episode for AEW Dynamite this time around, as it was the one-year anniversary of the show and to celebrate, every title was on the line! However, none of them changed hands, which was a shame as this could have helped to make the episode feel that much more important.

It was a decent episode of Dynamite, but to say it was such a hyped-up night, it didn’t quite live up to those expectations. The work with Miro and the arcade cabinet was very hokey and leaves obvious worries for Miro as a character, meanwhile, the Women’s Title match did feel a little sloppy at points.

However, that was more than made up for with a really strong main event match, with Lance Archer and Jon Moxley fitting a lot in during their time. Plus, Orange Cassidy continues to defy any doubters with a tremendous bout against Cody, with the company doing what it does best, which is putting on an excellent in-ring product.

1. WWE Raw

It’s been a very long time since WWE Raw was the best show of the week, but this time around it certainly was. While it was a draft episode, so things weren’t quite ‘normal,’ WWE made the most of that and put together a really entertaining episode.

The show had the draft, which was exciting and several great moments with the surprise return of Elias being a big hit. Of course, not everything was perfect, The Miz and John Morrison continue to push their poor comedy and Lana’s booking was all over the place, but WWE gave some really good matches.

A three-hour show should always feature fun matches and this time it did. Kevin Owens and Aleister Black tore it up and the triple threat between Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles was as good as can be expected from that trio. Plus, the Raw Tag Team Title match was one of the best of the week, having a real PPV quality feel about it and those matches alone made this show a lot of fun.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 94

WWE NXT- 120

AEW Dynamite- 114

WWE SmackDown- 86