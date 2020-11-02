Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #43)

It was another action-packed week of professional wrestling which saw the build towards WWE Survivor Series begin, while AEW ramped things up towards Full Gear, making for some important shows that all had a real purpose.

Meanwhile, the black and gold brand provided a throwback with Halloween Havoc, which allowed for a mini-PPV style event for WWE NXT. Each show brought a slightly different flavour to the mixing pot of Week 43’s wrestling content, but which was the best?

4. WWE Raw

WWE Raw continues to be hit and miss and this week the show fell closer towards a miss than anything. As ever there are moments of brilliance, as everything that The Fiend did was absolutely perfect, with the closing segment between him, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre being a ton of fun.

Sheamus and Matt Riddle (now, minus the Matt), had an incredibly physical encounter that was tons of fun to watch, and Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles had a fun bout too. But there is still a real element of story missing for lots of the show.

The lack of storylines involving the Women’s and Tag Team Champions doesn’t help the show, and the manner in which RETRIBUTION is being handled really is a disaster. It’s a three-hour slog at the moment, mainly because of the lack of cohesive and exciting storylines, and that’s something that needs to change.

3. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand was very much carried by the Roman Reigns/Jey Uso story this week, but when a storyline is as good as this, that will do for most fans. The opening promo segment between them was simply sublime and is a real example of how small details make a big impact.

The main event between Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan was also a great way to finish the show too. Seeing Jey turn heel and accept his place in the Bloodline was brilliant and potentially setting up a big storyline with Bryan is something people want to see.

The rest of the show was good, but nothing to write home about. Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler had a decent match, and seeing Bianca Belair getting a focused push is always great. Meanwhile, the tag team match between The Street Profits and Cesaro/Shinsuke Nakamura was a good example of how fun the tag team division can be. The Murphy/Mysterio storyline is one that works for some, and really doesn’t for others, with the age gap between them being the big issue here.

2. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite felt like it had quite a bit of filler this week, with Shawn Spears’ match, the women’s match (with no storyline in this division still), and the Eddie Kingston and Matt Sydal bout, which was a glorified squash. However, if you sift through some of the more forgettable moments, the show was entertaining.

The company continues to push the entertainment side of things with Chris Jericho and MJF, and if you like your wrestling a little more WWE, then this worked really well. The FTR/Young Bucks segment was well done, but the added stipulation is one that this match really didn’t need.

The TNT Championship match was nothing to write home about, with Cody now needing to move on to a bigger, more detailed story which is where he excels. However, the two AEW World Championship tournament matches were incredible, with Kenny Omega and Penta, in particular, having a tremendous bout to set up his big Full Gear match with Hangman Page.

1. WWE NXT

There wasn’t really any doubt about what was the best show of the week this time around, was there? WWE NXT brought an amazing show from top to bottom with the special edition episode that saw Halloween Havoc return, blending nostalgia with the future of WWE perfectly.

The event was heavily built up with two major title matches and a grudge match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez. Thankfully, all three of those matches delivered. Each one brought something a little different to the table, but all of them were incredibly entertaining.

On top of that, Pat McAfee revealed he has been behind Undisputed Era’s recent problems, and we were treated to the surprise return of Pete Dunne! This was an incredibly well-kept secret which led to this being an epic moment, made even better by his shocking heel turn which helped create a big hook for the next episode.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 96

WWE NXT- 128

AEW Dynamite- 119

WWE SmackDown- 91