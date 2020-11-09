Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #44)

It’s that time of the week once again where I jump into the four major shows of the week, reviewing what worked, what fell flat, and ultimately, which show was best as I Break It Down. On the whole, there was a lot of positives from the past week, with all four shows offering something different and having many entertaining moments.

Some moments didn’t quite click, which is only natural with so many hours of professional wrestling. However, with each show having a clear direction, there were a lot more positives than negatives this time around. But, which show was the best?

4.WWE SmackDown

It might technically be the weakest show of the week, but WWE SmackDown had plenty of positives as well. The match between Bayley and Sasha Banks was obviously a lot of fun. Everyone knows that matches between them will be great and this wasn’t a surprise, plus, seeing Carmella involved at the end is a nice fresh face to the title scene.

The Survivor Series qualifying matches in the middle of the show were both quite lacking and felt very much like TV standard matches, which is a shame as there’s enough time to make these feel more important. The Lars Sullivan interview was also another very forgettable part of this episode, as it was very poor.

However, the show was rescued with a strong main event and great storytelling yet again from Jey Uso, who defeated Kevin Owens. Everything he and Roman Reigns did on this show worked and clicked, and that’s why they keep capturing the attention of the fans.

3. WWE Raw

Something that the red brand is doing really well right now is building its World Title picture. Everything involving Randy Orton, The Fiend, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz worked on this show. The Firefly Fun House was great, and Miz’s cash-in tease was also excellently put together. It’s a great hook for several segments per-episode, which is perfect.

The segment involving Team Raw was messy, with the promos being amongst some of the worst I’ve heard in a while. However, the triple threat match that followed was tons of fun, with three guys just throwing out their biggest, hardest-hitting moves.

However, not everything was great. The women’s division continues to be very messy on the red side of WWE, with the treatment of Lana making no sense. Meanwhile, the show did have a lot of filler segments such as Bobby Lashley randomly facing R-Truth.

2. AEW Dynamite

This was the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite heading into Full Gear, and the show did a really good job of enhancing the storylines heading into the PPV. The tag team bout to start the show was good, and MJF attacking Chris Jericho just added a little fire to their Full Gear match.

The Young Bucks and Private Party had a fun encounter as well and this set the tone for Matt Jackson’s injury, which then dominated Saturday’s match. The women’s action once again fell flat, with this still being an area of concern, as AEW just isn’t creating an engaging or interesting division.

The main event was okay, but nothing special and it felt very out of place in that spot. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley’s promo was amazing and deserved to close the show, as this was the highlight of the episode. However, seeing Kingston so close to Moxley’s face spitting as he spoke passionately did feel very uncomfortable within this current climate.

1. WWE NXT

The black and gold brand just edged it this week, and that’s because this show had a real variety about it. Everything flowed nicely and there was a great balance between quality matches and segments/promos to enhance storylines.

The work of Pat McAfee and his group was really good on this show, showing their physical dominance as Pat also talked trash with a great promo. Adding Killian Dain and Drake Maverick into this is also great as it doesn’t let them just become comedy fodder.

The two big women’s matches were a lot of fun, with both being really hard-hitting matches that had plenty of story running throughout as well. Meanwhile, the main event delivered, with Tommaso Ciampa working at his very best.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 98

WWE NXT- 132

AEW Dynamite- 122

WWE SmackDown- 92