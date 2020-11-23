Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #46)

On the week that saw WWE build towards WWE Survivor Series, there was plenty of pressure on the two flagship shows to deliver in the build-up for this one. Plus, the Wednesday night war continued in its usual manner, with two excellent shows that continue to contest each other massively.

There were highs and lows across the board, with certain elements not quite connecting, while others really thrived. It was also a noteworthy week with several major championship matches taking place, including one big switch. So let’s Break It Down and reveal which show was the best!

4. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand provided quite a poor episode in week 46, which was a surprise as WWE SmackDown has been fairly consistent in recent weeks. The show just didn’t do a great job in building to Survivor Series, especially with the men’s elimination match.

Several of the team members were defeated, which didn’t exactly make them look like strong wrestlers who fans should care about or take seriously heading into the show. However, it was nice to see Daniel Bryan back, and he and Jey Uso did have a very good match together in the main event.

Plus, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre did a nice job with their contract signing. Roman continues to really develop the gimmick that he’s working right now, which really is carrying SmackDown at the moment.

3. WWE Raw

WWE Raw has been difficult to watch at points in recent weeks, being quite a long slog to get through. But this time, that wasn’t the case as the show had a really good flow throughout, with some fantastic wrestling matches and noteworthy moments.

While the work with the women’s Survivor Series team wasn’t great, there was a better job done with the men’s team, and putting over RETRIBUTION was wise. Plus, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were incredible throughout the night, in backstage segments and in the ring, which continued their storyline nicely.

Of course, this show will be memorable because of the main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton to become WWE Champion. It was a shocking title switch that not everyone saw coming, and that created a really fun moment for the show.

2. AEW Dynamite

It was another strong show for AEW Dynamite on this week, which had a lot of quality all the way throughout. Right from the start, The Young Bucks and Top Flight had a really good match, which established the young upcoming team, while also making the champions look great.

The contract signing segment was an interesting one as it has started some additional story elements, which is going to enhance the story. Plus, The Blade and PAC had a brilliant match, as they really brought it in the ring, with the tension between all of the talent involved clearly building.

The NWA Women’s Championship match was the real highlight of this show, it was such a tremendous encounter between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa, which was a lot of fun to watch. Now, hopefully, AEW can kick on and put the same attention into its own women’s title, which could boost the overall product.

1. WWE NXT

It was another epic week for the black and gold brand as WWE NXT began its build towards NXT Takeover: War Games. The work with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano was really enjoyable, with Damian Priest still being connected as WWE started to build Ruff as a more serious wrestler, which was great.

The show was full of great matches, particularly the women’s tag team match, which was a lot of fun to watch. But every segment just felt like it was moving something forwards, which is what a great show should be doing.

While Undisputed Era returning was an epic way to end the show that was really fun to watch, it was the Women’s Championship match that stole the show. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai put everything into this one, which was a really physical and entertaining back and forth contest.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 101

WWE NXT- 140

AEW Dynamite- 128

WWE SmackDown- 95