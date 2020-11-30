Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
It was an action-packed week of professional wrestling with lots of major moments taking place. By now, you should know the score with this weekly feature. It’s time to take a look back at the four major shows and see which one stood out amongst the pack, and which fell short of the mark.
Let’s break it down and take a look at how things worked out during week 47!
4. WWE Raw
This show may not have had the highest quality of matches, with plenty of them being fairly average. However, the show ran smoothly and felt like it had a clear progression towards TLC, and that is always a good thing, with the qualification matches for the #1 contender’s spot, which was a reward for the Raw team, which was deserved.
The matches were all okay, but they never got to the next level required. However, the tag team match between New Day and Hurt Business was fun, but a little repetitive from what has been seen in the past. The Firefly Funhouse was great again this week, with these moments still being a massively enjoyable part of this show.
The match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was also brilliant, as the character continued to push the recent storyline. While it’s a shame this match wasn’t saved for a PPV match, it was a lot of fun to see on Raw.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand featured some great moments this week, right from the start. Once again, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great opening segment together with Roman pushing the family line. While it’s walking the fine line of becoming a bit repetitive, this segment worked well this time around, but WWE does need to be careful not to overdo this.
From there the show continued to be entertaining with the match between The Street Profits and Roode/Ziggler being entertaining. But the match of the night was Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, which was just a joy to watch.
Building Bianca Belair up is a wise decision by WWE, even if her match with Natalya wasn’t anything overly special. Plus, the main event was excellent. Putting Kevin Owens back to the main event scene is something that has needed to happen for a while now, and this was a great start for that storyline.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show was another great one for AEW Dynamite as the company continued to push for the major Winter Is Coming show that is taking place this Wednesday. The focus on Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was great, with their contract signing segment being a lot of fun to watch unfold.
The show had a good mix of matches, and while it wasn’t the strongest outing in-terms of match quality, there were some great bouts in there still. Hangman Page and John Silver had a fun encounter, but the best match of the night was the main event between Pac/Rey Fenix and The Blade and The Butcher, as both teams continue to impress.
The segment between Cody Rhodes and Taz was the big talking point from this show though. The manner in which they executed their promo segment with intensity and realism which has continued to make the issues between them feel easy to relate and connect with, which is crucial.
1. WWE NXT
The build-up towards NXT Takeover: WarGames was in full swing this week for an action-packed show from top to bottom. The show kickstarted with a good bout between Candice LeRae and Ember Moon, which eventually led to a major heel turn from Toni Storm, taking her character in a much needed new direction.
Timothy Thatcher and Kushida had a nice technical match as Tommaso Ciampa continued to push for a bout with Thatcher. Plus, the KO Show was a nice change of pace and continued the North American Title storyline with some nice comedic moments.
The issues between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes also carried on, setting up a Takeover match between them, although this feud really has dragged on a little too long at this point. But the highlight was the ladder match main event which saw Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly really push each other to their limits, taking some incredible bumps along the way.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 102
WWE NXT- 144
AEW Dynamite- 131
WWE SmackDown- 97
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #46)
On the week that saw WWE build towards WWE Survivor Series, there was plenty of pressure on the two flagship shows to deliver in the build-up for this one. Plus, the Wednesday night war continued in its usual manner, with two excellent shows that continue to contest each other massively.
There were highs and lows across the board, with certain elements not quite connecting, while others really thrived. It was also a noteworthy week with several major championship matches taking place, including one big switch. So let’s Break It Down and reveal which show was the best!
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand provided quite a poor episode in week 46, which was a surprise as WWE SmackDown has been fairly consistent in recent weeks. The show just didn’t do a great job in building to Survivor Series, especially with the men’s elimination match.
Several of the team members were defeated, which didn’t exactly make them look like strong wrestlers who fans should care about or take seriously heading into the show. However, it was nice to see Daniel Bryan back, and he and Jey Uso did have a very good match together in the main event.
Plus, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre did a nice job with their contract signing. Roman continues to really develop the gimmick that he’s working right now, which really is carrying SmackDown at the moment.
3. WWE Raw
WWE Raw has been difficult to watch at points in recent weeks, being quite a long slog to get through. But this time, that wasn’t the case as the show had a really good flow throughout, with some fantastic wrestling matches and noteworthy moments.
While the work with the women’s Survivor Series team wasn’t great, there was a better job done with the men’s team, and putting over RETRIBUTION was wise. Plus, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss were incredible throughout the night, in backstage segments and in the ring, which continued their storyline nicely.
Of course, this show will be memorable because of the main event, which saw Drew McIntyre defeat Randy Orton to become WWE Champion. It was a shocking title switch that not everyone saw coming, and that created a really fun moment for the show.
2. AEW Dynamite
It was another strong show for AEW Dynamite on this week, which had a lot of quality all the way throughout. Right from the start, The Young Bucks and Top Flight had a really good match, which established the young upcoming team, while also making the champions look great.
The contract signing segment was an interesting one as it has started some additional story elements, which is going to enhance the story. Plus, The Blade and PAC had a brilliant match, as they really brought it in the ring, with the tension between all of the talent involved clearly building.
The NWA Women’s Championship match was the real highlight of this show, it was such a tremendous encounter between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa, which was a lot of fun to watch. Now, hopefully, AEW can kick on and put the same attention into its own women’s title, which could boost the overall product.
1. WWE NXT
It was another epic week for the black and gold brand as WWE NXT began its build towards NXT Takeover: War Games. The work with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano was really enjoyable, with Damian Priest still being connected as WWE started to build Ruff as a more serious wrestler, which was great.
The show was full of great matches, particularly the women’s tag team match, which was a lot of fun to watch. But every segment just felt like it was moving something forwards, which is what a great show should be doing.
While Undisputed Era returning was an epic way to end the show that was really fun to watch, it was the Women’s Championship match that stole the show. Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai put everything into this one, which was a really physical and entertaining back and forth contest.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 101
WWE NXT- 140
AEW Dynamite- 128
WWE SmackDown- 95
Raw Rambling (11/16): Title Matches, Survivor Series Changes, & One Great Episode Of WWE Raw
Right off the bat, let’s make it clear that this was a really fun episode of WWE Raw. Sometimes, these three-hour shows can feel like a real slog to sit through, but this week that really wasn’t the case. Everything felt like it had a purpose, things flowed naturally and there was a great range of wrestling and promo segments.
It’s not easy to make a full show be compelling, but it’s something that WWE did achieve with this episode, so let’s get into why WWE Raw was so entertaining.
Great In-Ring Work
The show had some fantastic matches throughout the night and that always helps and that is what this show had. The Raw Tag Team Title match was the first brilliant bout of the night, with this being a lot of fun to watch.
Both teams really brought it here with some hard-hitting, back and forth action that put both duos over massively. The suicide dives to the outside from Cedric Alexander were crazy, and towards the end of the match the pace, the near falls and the pinning breakups were masterfully done.
It was a match that really went back and forth and felt like either side could have won, which made for a really exciting encounter.
WHAT A MATCH!#WWERaw #TagTitles @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/zAeN1DdFxb
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Then, RETIRBUTION continued to look good in their match against the Raw Survivor Series team. In past weeks, the fallout within the team has felt a little forced and hokey, but this week it was actually really well done, and a lot of that is due to how AJ Styles is playing things.
They’ve been firmly set as a group of individuals who are certainly not a team, but they have the ability to be great if they can work together. However, having RETRIBUTION win this match simply because they were the more cohesive team was smart booking, and the group did look really good throughout.
Of course, the main event was also terrific, but more on that later.
What Didn’t Work
Of course, it’s a three-hour show, not everything is going to be a 10/10. There were some moments that didn’t quite work on this episode and once again it was the women’s division that had the problems. While WWE did better with Lana this week, giving her more sympathy as she tried to impress the Women’s Tag Team Champions, it still just isn’t an interesting angle.
Having Asuka just be a bit-part player in all of this Survivor Series madness is a criminal waste of her talent, and it’s a real shame to see. Hopefully, after Survivor Series Charlotte Flair or Naomi can return and create something fresh and interesting for her.
But the real shame here was taking out Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose from the Survivor Series match. Sure, it made Shayna Baszler look dominant and it gave Reckoning something to do at long last, but it doesn’t help the PPV.
WWE has spent the past few weeks building this team and the issues between them, only to switch out two participants at the last minute for the random team of Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. It’s made the group feel weaker and the match less exciting.
However, it wasn’t just the women that didn’t connect on this show. WWE’s decision to continue the storyline between Jeff Hardy and Elias was also a mistake. It’s been a fun TV feud, but it’s time to move on now. Why does Elias still think he was run over by Jeff, despite it being clear that it was Sheamus?
Things are far from over between these two!#WWERaw @JEFFHARDYBRAND @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/1L75aVITIE
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
It’s a stupid storyline and it isn’t interesting. Plus, having Jeff threaten to do something worse than hit Elias with a car seems like a very odd thing for a babyface to do. What is worse than that? Murder? Is that how this angle ends?
Bray Wyatt Impresses
Let’s take a little time to shine some focus onto Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. This pairing has been excellent from the very beginning, but throughout this episode, they really were on a whole other level. Everything they did was superb and right now they’re just so captivating to watch.
The Firefly Fun House segment was a lot of fun, like always, showing Bray and Alexa’s goofy, funny side which the segment often does. But it was also really good to see Bray in the ring. It’s rare when he wrestles, and that instantly makes it feel special, which is a good thing.
This is a friendship that will never, ever end.#WWERaw @WWEBrayWyatt @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/ljhnQRoqsv
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
This was actually one of the best matches that the Bray Wyatt Fun House character has had in WWE. This version is always quite happy and not as aggressive, but he showed some moments of anger here and he had a nice back and forth match with The Miz, giving his opponent a nice amount of offence, while still dominating.
Having Alexa Bliss at ringside added a lot to this as well. Seeing her reactions to things and having her attack John Morrison was fantastic, with Bray showing concern towards her. Their dynamic is really clicking and you can visibly see the fun that they’re having performing right now, which makes it a joy to watch.
It’s also nice that WWE is just keeping Nikki Cross attached to things slightly. The moment of her and Alexa brawling, only for Bray to appear and totally change Alexa’s personality was tremendously well done, and hopefully, WWE keeps booking this pairing as well as it has been.
Drew & Randy Put On A Clinic
We’ve seen Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton wrestle a lot in recent months, but this match is one of the best that they’ve delivered. The whole match was built throughout the night, from the opening segment to the backstage interviews, which made this feel like a big deal.
The backstage segment between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus is also worth noting. WWE is clearly teasing a big feud between them at some point, and the slow burn is really working. Sheamus finding things from Drew’s heritage was a great touch, it shows he’s a caring friend and it created a really epic entrance for McIntyre with the sword.
Yes, @DMcIntyreWWE is somehow even MORE ready than you imagined for this #WWEChampionship main event! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2ZrUQEr3cy
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
The match itself was brilliant, with both men really hitting each other with everything they’ve got. Having Adam Pearce change the stipulation when Orton tried to run away was a nice touch, and is payback from last week which makes Pearce look like a strong authority figure.
But that wasn’t the only callback. Within the match, they called back to the finishes of their previous bouts, and commentary did a great job in flagging that up. They used the stipulation that they had, but didn’t go overboard with it which was a smart move.
It’s also great to see how well these two men have built their finishing moves. The fact there was only one hit showcases the importance and the impact that they can have. Orton tried for the RKO but it was countered into the Claymore and that’s all she wrote.
Too often nowadays matches are packed with tons of finishing moves and kick outs simply for the pop. However, when a move is treated with this much respect, it has a much bigger impact. It was a great match that was given plenty of time, and now it sets up Drew vs Roman Reigns, which really does feel like a huge encounter.
R… K.. 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙈𝙊𝙍𝙀!#WWERaw #WWEChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/S223t9qXT5
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Overall, this was a superb episode of the red brand. Sure, there are a few moments that can be nitpicked here and there, but overall WWE delivered a really exciting three-hour show. Fans are quick to hate on WWE when the show is boring, but it’s equally as important to praise it when it is good.
Everyone really brought it on this show and from top to bottom, the episode felt exciting and it was clear that there was a direction for the show. That’s a problem WWE often has, with things feeling like they were put together at the last minute, but this episode had a direction and it built towards Sundays PPV really nicely.
More of this moving forwards please, WWE.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #45)
It was another very busy week of professional wrestling and one that was full of major moments for both WWE and AEW. Each company delivered a lot of big matches, interesting angles and they all really pushed the storylines that they have going on.
But out of those four major shows, which was the one which stood out the most? Which show was the most enjoyable to watch, and which was missable. Let’s Break It Down and reveal all!
4. WWE Raw
It was another lacklustre edition of WWE Raw this time around, mainly because the show really felt like it was dragging on throughout the three hours. It was a long slog to get through without a lot of interesting moments happening.
There was the continuation of the Survivor Series build, however, both the men’s and women’s teams are arguing about who is the most dominant, which just isn’t interesting or enjoyable. The show was just filled with poor comedy, especially the 24/7 Championship segment, which was a total joke.
The work with the WWE Championship scene in the main event was interesting enough but a step backwards in quality from recent weeks. Thankfully, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali had an amazing match which ensured that there was one element of the show which was worth checking out.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was superb this week, with a really exciting show that was a lot of fun to watch. Right from the start, the show caught the attention right off the bat as Drew McIntyre randomly appeared, teasing a match with Roman Reigns with the opening segment being a ton of fun.
His subsequent match with Jey Uso was also excellent, with the two men having great chemistry to put together a fun encounter. Sami Zayn defending his title by count-out was great, as it really boosted his character and the intelligence that he has to get one over on all of his opponents.
It was fun to see Chelsea Green debut, although that ended in an unfortunate manner due to her injury. Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins had an amazing match, bringing their story to an end in a really fun manner.
2. AEW Dynamite
Coming off a brilliant AEW Full Gear, this show had a lot of excitement surrounding it and overall, it certainly delivered. The debut of Jade Cargill was certainly interesting, and while a Shaq match doesn’t interest me personally, it’s a big get for the company, and if it’s going to bring out this side of Brandi Rhodes then it can only be a good thing.
MJF and Wardlow officially joining The Inner Circle was fun, with tension between them and Sammy Guevara being clearly teased. But the main highlight for this show was the Bunkhouse tag team match, which was just wrestling carnage at its very best, it was a ton of fun.
The big disappointment of this show was the final angle, with PAC making his return to attack Eddie Kingston, after an amazing match between Penta and Fenix. This could have been an epic finish had nothing been said, but Tony Khan hyped up something much bigger throughout the night on social media, which led to this really falling flat.
1. WWE NXT
From the opening match right through to the main event, WWE NXT was a ton of fun this week. Starting out with Leon Ruff shocking the world by beating Johnny Gargano to win the North American Championship, the show reminded fans that anything is possible, giving Ruff a big push which led to Gargano completely losing it throughout the night.
Then, in the main event, Breezango and the current champions, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch had a really fun NXT Tag Team Championship match. It was hard-hitting and full of back and forth pinfall attempts which led to an exciting match.
Plus, everything in between those segments worked as well. There was a solid Cruiserweight Championship match between Santos Escobar and Jake Atlas, who is thriving right now. Plus, Toni Storm and Candice LeRae had a really hard-hitting and enjoyable match as well. This was certainly a show that fans needed to check out.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 99
WWE NXT- 136
AEW Dynamite- 125
WWE SmackDown- 94
