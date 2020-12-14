AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #49)
As we come towards the end of the year, all four shows have ramped things up in order to push their individual storylines, matches, and upcoming shows. There was plenty of noteworthy moments from the world of wrestling this week, with certain moments connecting, and others, unfortunately, falling flat.
As ever, it’s time to Break It Down and work out what worked, and what didn’t. We will take a look at all four shows and see which was the standout episode for this week!
4. WWE Raw
It was a really strange episode of WWE Raw this week, which was a real tale of two halves. The first half of the show was a complete disaster, to put it mildly. Every single segment fell flat, from the RETRIBUTION members losing (again), to the awful Miz TV segment, it was just bad all around.
Thankfully, things in the second half of the show picked up a lot. Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin proved they’re as good as ever with their bout, and the handicap match featuring the stars involved in the main event scene was really enjoyable as well.
But ultimately, they didn’t close the show this week, instead, that honor was given to Bray Wyatt facing Randy Orton. This was a great match and was one of Wyatt’s best outings in the Firefly Fun House form, with a really fun and well put-together finish.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW delivered a massive show last time out, but sadly this episode failed to really follow up on that. The big excitement was what Kenny Omega would do next, but for anybody who saw Impact Wrestling, it was pretty much the same thing, which was disappointing.
The opening tag team match between The Young Bucks and TH2 fell very flat for me, as there was a real lack of selling throughout. While there’s no doubt a great amount of skill, it was hard to invest in. Throughout the rest of the show, the in-ring work was good, but nothing felt particularly thrilling or must-see.
Sting was a big part of the excitement heading into this episode, and once they got through the, ‘he’s happy to be here’ stuff, his promo was good. The tease of him vs Cody was really well done, which is a story that audiences can easily get into.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was a solid show from start to finish, and while it was nothing mindblowing, everything was entertaining. There was some solid in-ring action, with Montez Ford and Dolph Ziggler having a good encounter, while Big E and Sami Zayn was solid as well.
Not everything was great, as the pairing between Billie Kay and Natalya didn’t work and just feels totally pointless. The post-breakup storylines for The IIconics really have made the decision to split them up seem even more ridiculous than it first seemed.
The main event saw Carmella challenge Sasha Banks for the title, and while it wasn’t necessary to have this match on the show, it was entertaining. Carmella and Banks clearly have good in-ring chemistry, and that’s a good thing moving forwards for this rivalry.
1. WWE NXT
WWE NXT was great this week, coming off the back of a really good Takeover, there was plenty going on. Building up a laundry list of potential challengers for Finn Balor made sense, and having Karrion Kross return was also a massive moment. It’s also smart to keep him away from Balor for now, as that can setup a much bigger match down the line.
WWE also continued its strong work with the tag team division from Imperium, Ever-Rise, and Grizzled Young Veterans. It’s a much-needed injection of quality and their match was great, while Killian Dain and Pete Dunne had a really great singles match as well, with Dain looking good in this one.
The main event saw Raquel Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon which was also a really solid match. It’s great to see WWE committing fully to Raquel as well, as this is something she’s certainly earned. WWE also did a nice job following up on WarGames from this, and the injuries that the crazy match caused.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 105
WWE NXT- 149
AEW Dynamite- 137
WWE SmackDown- 103
AEW
Darren Young Claims AEW Has Rejected Him Twice
AEW has picked up plenty of former WWE Superstars since its creation, but former Nexus competitor, Darren Young hasn’t been one of them.
Young is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and was released from the company back in 2017 on October 29. Since that point, he has remained active in wrestling, working on the independent scene as well as appearing for New Japan Of America.
However, he is yet to work for AEW. Young revealed on social media because he’s asked about it a lot that he has tried to work with the company. However, AEW has actually told him no, twice.
But, in more positive news for Young, he admitted that AEW hasn’t ever been his end goal, and that is actually New Japan, which he is still working towards.
I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE…NOT ☝🏼 but ✌🏼…besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972 🙏🏼 No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do! #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/IiT6IDK7K5
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) December 12, 2020
AEW
Renee Paquette Discusses Jon Moxley Revealing Their Pregnancy On AEW Dynamite
The wrestling world was stunned when Jon Moxley revealed Renee Paquette is pregnant on AEW Dynamite, but how did she feel about it?
Moxley made the announcement on AEW Dynamite in a very casual manner, but the wrestling world was overwhelmed with the news. When speaking to Denise Salcedo, Renee admitted she was happy that he did that, as it took the pressure away from her having to do a big reveal.
“It was not always the plan. As it got closer, we’re like, ‘I guess we should be announcing it soon,’ cause I am sure at some point people are gonna be like ‘is she just getting really fat?’ {laughs} And he was already in Jacksonville, and he was messaging me and was like ‘I think I am just gonna say it tonight’ and I was like ‘okay.’ It just took so much pressure off of me because I kept trying to think of how we were gonna announce it. I didn’t want to be cheesy or too over the top or too emotional or vulnerable with it, so the fact that he took those reigns and I didn’t have to think about it beyond that was easy. It was funny for me because it was almost a throw-away line in the promo for him, he kinda just said it and moved on, it wasn’t like the purpose of the promo but it was such a pivotal line, and immediately my phone was just blowing up with friends being like ‘excuse me?’ {laughs} It was pretty funny, pretty cool, and it was just nice to have it out there now… I didn’t have to worry about doing some big fancy reveal…”
Renee also spoke about how excited she is about the journey, and admitted she’s also excited to see Moxley in ‘Dad mode.’
“I was so excited, I felt like I was waiting for it to happen at some point. At some point I am gonna become a mom, that will be the journey I am gonna take but then once it happened it was like ‘Oh I am actually pregnant, this is a thing that is going to happen, now there’s this child that I am responsible for, forever…’ I had very little experience with babies, so we’ll see how it all goes… I am also excited to see how Jon reacts to having a baby in the house. Him in dad mode is gonna be great. {laughs}” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions).
AEW
Hangman Page To Team With Dark Order, More Announced For 12/16 AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has unveiled what looks to be the complete, or very nearly complete lineup for the December 16 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
It has already been announced that The Inner Circle will look to get back on the same page in a gigantic 14-man tag team match, while AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match in order to strike any remaining doubt from his performance in the recent World Title Eliminator series.
Also announced, NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb will partner with Big Swole to take on the winners of the 2020 AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup, Ivelisse and Diamante.
The Dark Order will get another chance to seduce Hangman Adam Page, as he’ll attempt to coexist with John Silver and Alex Reynolds for a six-man tag against Matt Hardy and Private Party.
Updated Lineup:
— No DQ, Anything Goes: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
— Six-Man Tag: Hangman Page & The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
— SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) vs. The Acclaimed
— 14-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager & Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara & MJF & Wardlow) vs. Best Friends & Top Flight & The Varsity Blondes & Brandon Cutler
— Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
— Sting to appear live!
