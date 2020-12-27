AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #51)
It was another busy week for the wrestling world, in a busy festive period that included a show taking place on Christmas Day itself! The week saw plenty of highs and lows, from poor and forgettable segments all the way to excellent title changes.
The difference in quality between some shows really was night and day this time out with some delivering massively and others falling very flat. But, which show was the highlight of the week? Let’s break it down and find out!
4. WWE Raw
Once again, WWE Raw wasn’t a good show this week. Despite the fact it was coming off a hot WWE TLC PPV, this show didn’t capitalize on the momentum. The show started well with a good promo from Charlotte though, which allowed her to be herself, which is something that she needed to do more of.
The Miz TV segment wasn’t bad, as he used a good excuse to moan about his Money in the Bank failure, with John Morrison having cashed it in. However, it didn’t exactly create too much excitement at the same time, which was the problem all night with random matches such as Angel Garza facing Drew Gulak.
The Holiday street fight wasn’t anything special, and fell into the classic WWE trap of wanting to tell these types of stories during this time of year. But thankfully the work between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was fantastic, if only it had a better spot on the show.
3. WWE NXT
WWE NXT started out hot this week with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a street fight. It showed a different side to the team of Dain and Maverick, and that they aren’t just there for comedic value, which worked out great here.
It was good to see Bronson Reed return to action, although the show did lack a physical appearance from Killian Kross, who is someone who needs to be re-established. Aside from that, the work with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was great with his heel turn becoming more apparent.
Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had a good match too, but this was all done to set up a further confrontation between her and Raquel Gonzalez. Sadly, the main event fell flat, as there was simply no heat behind the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.
2. AEW Dynamite
Despite the fact the show itself was delayed due to the NBA action on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite came out swinging with a fun episode. The work with Sting on this show was excellent, and was easily the best use of him in AEW to this point, giving him a real purpose.
While the six-man tag team match was a little sloppy, and the opening tag team bout didn’t set the world alight either, the rest of the matches on the show were all really good. It was also good to get a date for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding, as that is a segment that could be a lot of fun.
The main event of this show certainly delivered though. It was an excellent match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, with The Young Bucks defending them. However, The Acclaimed came out of this looking like absolute megastars.
1. WWE SmackDown
It was a festive episode of WWE SmackDown this week, taking place on Christmas Day itself, and WWE certainly provided a real treat for people who watched. From start to finish, WWE SmackDown was incredibly entertaining this time around, with a lot of noteworthy moments.
Kevin Owens continued his push for the Universal Championship with an entertaining steel cage match which continued his storyline with Roman Reigns really well. The Women’s Tag Team Championship match was great for a bout that had no real build, and Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan’s singles match delivered as well.
But the show ending with Big E winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn was an incredible moment. It’s something Big E has earned, and having it take place on Christmas Day just felt fitting for his character.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 107
WWE NXT- 155
AEW Dynamite- 142
WWE SmackDown- 110
AEW
Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)
2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling. It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.
This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans! Voting is now open at this link.
As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter. To register, just add your name and email to your voting form. Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry. Voting closes January 10th.
Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…
AEW
The Young Bucks Reveal Who They Believe Are The Greatest Team Of All Time
The Young Bucks recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where they named the greatest tag team of all time in their opinion.
Matt Jackson spoke about what the current goal for the tag team is, admitting that they want to be known as the greatest team of all time.
“My last goal in wrestling is to be known as the best tag team of all time,” Matt stated. “It’s a hard goal to get to but LeBron says the same exact thing, he wants to be known as the best player of all time so why should we think differently?
“You have to have high goals and I think that’s the last thing that I’d like to accomplish even though it’s an impossible thing to accomplish because wrestling is an opinion and everyone has an opinion on things and it’s actual factual things and it’s predetermined. But I want at least some people to say we’re the greatest of all time.”
They then went on to discuss how Matt and Jeff Hardy are the greatest tag team of all time, but they did go on to reveal one way they have an advantage over the legendary duo.
“It’s Matt and Jeff Hardy. They’re the greatest ever,” Matt said. “There’s so many ways that you measure that and I know that we say it’s an opinion but at the same time this is a box office business and Matt and Jeff Hardy are the biggest box office tag team act in the history of the business. Could we ever reach those numbers that they hit? I don’t know because it’s a different time now.
“We’re talking about The Attitude Era when those ratings were insane and people were buying merchandise everywhere but hey, again, dream big. If one day people compare us to them and they already do compare us to them but if they say we’re better than them. Man, what a crazy accomplishment. But like Nick said, who wants to really be known as the second best tag team of all time?”
“The one thing we have on them is we haven’t split up, and they’ve had a few angles where they had to split up,” Nick noted. “So we just have to stick together and if we do, I think that’s an accomplishment in itself. Just being a tag team that never split up ever.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Luther Reflects On Main Eventing AEW Dynamite
AEW’s Luther recently spoke with Fightful.com where he reflected on getting the chance to main event AEW Dynamite.
Luther teamed up with Serpentico on the October 7 episode of the show, which was the 30-year celebration of Chris Jericho’s career.
The duo worked together to take on Jake Hager and Chris Jericho, which was a major opportunity for Luther, who has typically been used on Dark prior to that.
Luther spoke how he reacted to the news itself, admitting that he was actually happier for Serpentico than he was for himself.
“I was told about it a week or two before. They brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Woah.’ Serpentico was pretty jazzed. Who would have thought that we would get that chance? It’s a memory that will be with me forever. I think for [Serpentico] too. I was so happy for Serpentico. I was almost more happy for him than me. I was happy for Chris’ celebration, but Serpentico came on as a daily guy for the COVID matches, we got put together as a random thing, which really worked. We gelled really well together and next thing you know we got to (main event Dynamite),” he said.
Luther spoke about his performance itself during the match, revealing he had an issue with his shoes on the night.
“I tried my best,” he said about his performance. “I don’t want to make any excuses or anything, I did everything I had to do. I got a little something on my shoes that made my shoes super slippery. I got new shoes now. So, it was odd, and then I got into my head a little bit. I still tried. One of the best bat catches in wrestling history, I think. I did a good bat catch. Baseball is my thing.”
Jericho and Hager were victorious in the bout, leading to an even bigger celebration for “The Demo God.”
Luther has returned to AEW Dark where he continues to team with Serpentico
Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #51)
Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed
Big E Thanks Paul Heyman Following Intercontinental Title Victory
Vickie Guerrero Discusses How She Created The “Excuse Me” Catchphrase
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW18 hours ago
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
-
WWE17 hours ago
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper
-
WWE2 days ago
First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE8 hours ago
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (12/25): Three Titles Defended On Christmas Day, Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso
-
WWE2 days ago
Big E Wins WWE Intercontinental Title In Christmas Day Main Event
-
WWE12 hours ago
Wrestling World Reacts To The Shocking Loss Of Brodie Lee