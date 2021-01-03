Editorials
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Well, here we are week #52, the final weeks worth of wrestling for 2020 (even if one show was technically 2021), and what a year it has been. When I started this feature series at this time last year, I certainly wasn’t expecting shows with no fans and the difficulties that the world has faced, but one thing that is worth mentioning is how hard everyone in the industry has worked.
But it’s time for the final Break It Down of 2020, taking a look at how each show wrapped up their year, and which show was actually the best of the bunch with all things considered. So strap in, and remember… 2020 is done!
4. WWE Raw
The show kickstarted in a great way this week with Sheamus and Keith Lee having a really fun one on one match as the Limitless One became the number one contender. The promos worked well for both men in the build-up and that led to a physical encounter that established both wrestlers.
AJ Styles and Elias had a match that certainly was better than expectations, but there was also a large chunk of the show that was incredibly forgettable. The work with the women’s division continues to leave a lot to be desired, and overall, the show lacked a lot of energy.
The work with The Miz and the Money in the Bank was an odd one, having him lose to Gran Metalik and then regain the briefcase in the same night. The briefcase has been handled so poorly that it’s no surprise fans are losing interest. The show ended with a cliffhanger with nobody knowing what Randy Orton actually did. For some people, that’s something that people loved, but for others, it was a frustrating finish.
3. WWE SmackDown
While this was technically in 2021, it makes this article as it was in the final week of the year. However, because it was technically 2021, WWE did push the New Year vibe, which provided a fun energy to the show, and throughout the night it was a very entertaining evening.
Seeing Sonya Deville return was excellent, as she will add a lot of quality to the women’s division on the blue brand which has proven to be entertaining as of late. Big E’s first match as champion was entertaining, with Corbin being a smart person to put him up against, while Daniel Bryan and Otis proved to be a fun team together on the night.
The main event was the shows strong point though, with Kevin Owens and Jey Uso having a great match together that was full of fire as KO continues to be one of the most exciting stars in WWE at the moment, with him being launched off the ThunderDome set being a great moment to end the night.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand ended the year in a really strong manner with a great show that built towards New Years Evil really well. Every segment and match felt important and like it was necessary in order to build up certain matches for the upcoming show.
The End Of Year Awards throughout the night was fun and well put together, with nice segments following each one. This was particularly strong when Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly had a confrontation, with their promo segment being very well done.
In the ring, Grizzled Young Vets and Breezango had a good solid tag team bout, and it was also good to see Bronson Reed back in a competitive manner. However, the match of the night was between Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne, who had an incredibly hard-hitting battle that really showcased the best of both men.
1. AEW Dynamite
There was absolutely no doubt about what show was taking the top prize this week to end 2020, and that was AEW Dynamite. While this was ultimately a very sad show, it was also a beautiful one that was put together with heart, compassion, and love from everyone within the company, and Tony Khan deserves massive credit for putting this together.
Normal storylines were thrown out of the window for one week with a tribute show to Brodie Lee, following his unfortunate death, and it was done perfectly. From having Erick Redbeard pop up to the way -1 was treated throughout the night, this show was incredible.
It was arguably the best AEW Dynamite of the entire year. The in-ring quality was superb throughout the entire show, with the touching messages being done incredibly well as the entire show just ticked the boxes that the entire wrestling world needed at this point.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 108
WWE NXT- 158
AEW Dynamite- 146
WWE SmackDown- 112
So there we have it, my ultimate ranking of the three shows with WWE NXT just edging it over the course of the year, and for my personal taste, I think that’s accurate. The two Wednesday night shows have absolutely been head and shoulders above the two main WWE events, with great consistency and quality within those two events.
WWE Raw started the year quite well but has really suffered for quality towards the end of 2020, while WWE SmackDown has pretty much done the opposite.
But, that’s 2020. A year that most people would likely want to forget, and now here’s to 2021, one which we all hope will be more positive and while we are still a while away from a world of full arenas and sold-out stadiums, there is a hope that it will happen at some point this year.
For 2021, the Break It Down article will be making its return, and I look forward to seeing how the shows work in quality throughout the year. But for 2021, the article will be having a slight tweak, and that’s because I will be adding two more shows to the ranking.
As well as the four that have been used this year, I will also be bringing in WWE NXT UK, and IMPACT Wrestling. These are two shows that people have asked to be included throughout the year (IMPACT especially), and you ask, I will deliver. So, who will take the top spot at this point next year? Join me next week as once again, I Break It Down.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #51)
It was another busy week for the wrestling world, in a busy festive period that included a show taking place on Christmas Day itself! The week saw plenty of highs and lows, from poor and forgettable segments all the way to excellent title changes.
The difference in quality between some shows really was night and day this time out with some delivering massively and others falling very flat. But, which show was the highlight of the week? Let’s break it down and find out!
4. WWE Raw
Once again, WWE Raw wasn’t a good show this week. Despite the fact it was coming off a hot WWE TLC PPV, this show didn’t capitalize on the momentum. The show started well with a good promo from Charlotte though, which allowed her to be herself, which is something that she needed to do more of.
The Miz TV segment wasn’t bad, as he used a good excuse to moan about his Money in the Bank failure, with John Morrison having cashed it in. However, it didn’t exactly create too much excitement at the same time, which was the problem all night with random matches such as Angel Garza facing Drew Gulak.
The Holiday street fight wasn’t anything special, and fell into the classic WWE trap of wanting to tell these types of stories during this time of year. But thankfully the work between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was fantastic, if only it had a better spot on the show.
3. WWE NXT
WWE NXT started out hot this week with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships in a street fight. It showed a different side to the team of Dain and Maverick, and that they aren’t just there for comedic value, which worked out great here.
It was good to see Bronson Reed return to action, although the show did lack a physical appearance from Killian Kross, who is someone who needs to be re-established. Aside from that, the work with Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott was great with his heel turn becoming more apparent.
Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai had a good match too, but this was all done to set up a further confrontation between her and Raquel Gonzalez. Sadly, the main event fell flat, as there was simply no heat behind the match between Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.
2. AEW Dynamite
Despite the fact the show itself was delayed due to the NBA action on Wednesday, AEW Dynamite came out swinging with a fun episode. The work with Sting on this show was excellent, and was easily the best use of him in AEW to this point, giving him a real purpose.
While the six-man tag team match was a little sloppy, and the opening tag team bout didn’t set the world alight either, the rest of the matches on the show were all really good. It was also good to get a date for Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding, as that is a segment that could be a lot of fun.
The main event of this show certainly delivered though. It was an excellent match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, with The Young Bucks defending them. However, The Acclaimed came out of this looking like absolute megastars.
1. WWE SmackDown
It was a festive episode of WWE SmackDown this week, taking place on Christmas Day itself, and WWE certainly provided a real treat for people who watched. From start to finish, WWE SmackDown was incredibly entertaining this time around, with a lot of noteworthy moments.
Kevin Owens continued his push for the Universal Championship with an entertaining steel cage match which continued his storyline with Roman Reigns really well. The Women’s Tag Team Championship match was great for a bout that had no real build, and Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan’s singles match delivered as well.
But the show ending with Big E winning the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn was an incredible moment. It’s something Big E has earned, and having it take place on Christmas Day just felt fitting for his character.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 107
WWE NXT- 155
AEW Dynamite- 142
WWE SmackDown- 110
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
I was admittedly surprised when WWE didn’t announce Big E vs. Sami Zayn for Sunday’s pay-per-view, considering their propensity for rushing things and then dragging them out forever, but I’m glad they held off.
It’s clear E winning the Intercontinental Championship is the next step in his slow but steady rise up the card, but it has to be done right. He’s been rather successfully getting the better of Sami in skits like the “Sami Awards” and random backstage segments, but the last time they were actually in the ring, E got outsmarted and trapped under the ring. While he’s beaten names like The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus in recent months, he needed to earn that title shot.
I applaud WWE for having the patience to not rush this match. Big E pinned the champ, now he’s got an opportunity on Smackdown’s Christmas Day special. TLC did a good job on this one.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!
4. WWE Raw
WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.
The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.
The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.
3. AEW Dynamite
Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.
The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.
The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.
2. WWE SmackDown
The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.
The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.
Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like
1. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.
The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.
WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 106
WWE NXT- 153
AEW Dynamite- 139
WWE SmackDown- 106
