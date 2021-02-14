AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #6)
As ever, it’s been an exciting week in the world of professional wrestling with plenty of fantastic matches, promos, and segments all taking place across the board. It’s arguably been the strongest week in terms of content throughout with every show putting on a decent show.
Of course, there wasn’t anything that was perfect throughout the week, but every show did a great job of pushing towards the upcoming events that each company has right now. But, which was the pick of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6.WWE NXT UK
The NXT UK brand has the benefit and the negatives of only being a one hour show. It means that a lot has to be crammed into a short space of time, but overall this week the brand did a good of it. Meiko Satomura’s debut was excellent to see, and starting to tease her facing Kay Lee Ray is a wise move for the division.
However, between that and the main event, a lot of the show felt like filler. There were a few good video packages, with the build of Trent Seven’s character being good. However, the Supernova Sessions interview segment this week simply didn’t click, with this one falling quite flat and took up way too much time to set a match for next week.
Piper Niven’s match was fine, and continuing her feud with Jinny through Joseph Conners’ appearance could lead to something interesting. However, the main event of this show was incredible, with the tag team street fight being incredibly hard-hitting as all four men brought their best, which ended the show with a bang.
5. WWE Raw
WWE Raw kick-started in an awkward manner this week with Shane McMahon’s return. Seeing him sweating buckets to make the Elimination Chamber announcement was very strange, and hopefully is not leading to a storyline with Adam Pearce.
The work between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans continues to be very average, with the story just not being that interesting. On the flip side, RETRIBUTION’s feud with New Day is the most interesting they’ve been, and it was certainly great to see Kofi Kingston back.
Riddle and Keith Lee had a fun match and Drew McIntyre’s main event with Randy Orton was solid, but this is a match we’ve seen far too much in recent months. Ultimately, this show will be best remembered for Nia Jax screaming “MY HOLE!” and I don’t know if that’s a good or bad thing.
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand also started with an Elimination Chamber announcement, but it did the job far better. Continuing the tension between Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns was perfectly done, with that story being very enjoyable to watch each week.
The show then had a real hit and miss feel about it, with some matches being entertaining and others being forgettable. Sami Zayn and King Corbin beating the Mysterio’s was enjoyable, while Bayley and Liv Morgan also had a nice match as Billie Kay continues to be a problem for the Riott Squad.
However, Seth Rollins’ return was fairly flat and felt far too similar to what he’s done before. Him feuding with Cesaro and Daniel Byran should be a lot of fun though. Speaking of, both men had a really good main event match with the Dirty Dogs, in what was certainly the bout of the night which rounded out the show nicely.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was great once again this week, with the show continuing to be consistently fun. Kicking off with an eight-man tag was a fun way to start, and while it was as chaotic as you would expect for that many people, it was certainly enjoyable.
ODB and Kimber Lee had a decent match, but it wasn’t anything special. The segment with Cousin Jake was strong though, continuing his storyline nicely, which has been a great mid-card angle as of late. This episode also saw the surprise debut of AAA’s Black Taurus.
The main event of the show was also a lot of fun, with The Good Brothers defending their Tag Team Titles against James Storm and Chris Sabin, ending the show with a bang, which is something IMPACT does well.
2. WWE NXT
WWE NXT put together a really good show this week, which isn’t a big surprise given that it was the go-home for tonight’s Takeover event. The show kicked off in a great way with MSK facing Legado Del Fantasma in what was a very fast-paced and frantic match.
The show then maintained that level of excitement, although it was varied in content. We had the very serious and mysterious Xia Li story, and then some hilarious comedy work with The Way and William Regal, which broke the show up nicely.
The Way’s tag team match with Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon was entertaining, although a little sloppy at points. While Cameron Grimes’ return was welcomed and entertaining. Plus, the main event was a great match between Timothy Thatcher/Tommaso Ciampa and the Grizzled Young Veterans, which was really exciting to see.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite put together a great show this week, with the company having a real unpredictable buzz about it right now with the Forbidden Door being opened. The show started well with the TNT Championship match showcasing exactly what Joey Janela can do, and hopefully, he is now booked more consistently.
Lee Johson getting his big moment was great to see, although Cody currently does feel a little lost in the shuffle, with his Shaq storyline doing more damage than good. Similarly, the use of Sting is something that needs to be addressed, and changed up, as it has become rather stale. However, PAC’s match was fun, and the work with the Inner Circle was really enjoyable.
AEW has the chance to make a big babyface star out of Sammy Guevara now if booked right. The main event was an excellent one to wrap up the show as well, with the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation being used to full effect in what was a chaotic and entertaining match.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 12
IMPACT Wrestling- 24
WWE NXT- 25
AEW Dynamite- 27
WWE NXT UK- 17
WWE SmackDown- 21
AEW
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
CM Punk recently took part in a Twitter Q&A where he revealed which five AEW Wrestlers he believes have the most potential.
As usual, Punk was asked if he would come back to wrestling, and he was asked which wrestlers in AEW he would most like to work, where he revealed which members of the roster he thinks have potential. Punk picked the following:
- Darby Allin
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Brian Pillman Jr
- Ricky Starks
- Jungle Boy
I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021
AEW
12 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Bear Country, Tay Conti & More In Action
All Elite Wrestling has announced 12 matches for the February 16 edition of AEW DARK.
- Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
- Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
- KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
- Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Fuego del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
- Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
- Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
- Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7/6c on YouTube.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded twelve matches featuring debuting athletes, The IWGP United States heavyweight champion Jon Moxley is in action, and much more.
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/CC1yFIhCMY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2021
AEW
Riho’s First AEW Match In 11 Months Announced For Dynamite, FTR Returning From Suspension
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Riho away from All Elite Wrestling for the past 11 months, but the former champion returns to the ring next Wednesday night on Dynamite!
Riho will battle the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb in a first round match in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The winner will advance to the second round to challenge Thunder Rosa.
FTR also returns to action this coming week on AEW Dynamite. The tag team was suspended for their actions after their recent attack on Jurassic Express, but will take on Matt and Mike Sydal in their return match.
Updated Lineup:
- AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Eliminator: Riho vs. Serena Deeb
- Hangman Page & Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. TH2 & Chaos Project
- FTR vs. Mike & Matt Sydal
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #6)
