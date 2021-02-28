AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)
It’s that time again as we Break It Down, taking a look at the past week of wrestling analyzing the major shows, and seeing what worked and what fell short. With The Road To WrestleMania and a major AEW PPV on the horizon, there was certainly a lot going on this week in wrestling.
Each show throughout the week had its positives, with some great in-ring content taking place throughout, in what was arguably the strongest week across the board so far in 2021. But, which show stood out amongst the pack?
6. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a really strong show this week, and the fact that it takes the bottom slot is only a sign of how good everything else was. Throughout the show, there was some great quality of matches, with the main event between Jake Something and Moose being the strongest of the lot in what was a really hard-hitting encounter.
The continued work with the Knockouts tag team division was good, as was the X-Division six-man tag team match, which was as frantic and fast-paced as expected. However, the show just didn’t have quite as much excitement as in recent weeks, which has benefited from AEW stars and big moments taking place.
The opening bout was okay, but nothing overly special, which was the same situation for the tag team bout between The Good Brothers and XXXL, meanwhile the work with Hernandez just didn’t quite connect.
5. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK had a decent show this week, which has been the case on a regular basis this year. The show opened up with a solid women’s match between Nina Samuels and Xia Brookside, which continued their storyline nicely, with Xia switching things up nicely by picking up the victory.
The show had a lot of filler in the middle of the show though, which stopped it from really kicking on and being a brilliant show. However, William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews looked very impressive within his debut against Tyler Bate, in what was a competitive match.
However, the main event was absolutely fantastic, with the NXT Tag Team Championship match being fantastic. Both teams pushed each other to their absolute best with a brilliant back and forth bout that was incredibly competitive.
4. WWE Raw
This was a very strong episode of WWE Raw in comparison to what the show has provided throughout the year. The show was really pushed towards WWE WrestleMania and the fact that every segment had a purpose really helped make the show flow nicely.
The work with Bobby Lashley throughout the night was fantastic, clearly putting the entire focus onto him as a talent, which was brilliant. His main event battle with Braun Strowman was a fun main event, and closed the show well, setting up a big match for the next week.
The show had some strong matches throughout with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus putting together a great back and forth while AJ Styles and Ricochet worked well together. WWE Raw was a big step up, and hopefully, the show continues that way.
3. WWE SmackDown
This was another well-put-together show from start to finish, and the build was great for Daniel Bryan. His opening promo with Roman Reigns was great and then he continued to be pushed throughout with segments with Edge and a brilliant match against Jey Uso.
However, the rest of the show was really exciting as well. The build with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continues to be well done, and hopefully, this leads to a fantastic singles match. The continued push of Otis and Gable is welcomed and something fresh for the roster.
Tamina looked strong once again, which is something fresh for the women’s division, however, the tag team match between The Street Profits and Corbin and Zayn was very weak. But overall, it was another strong showing for the blue brand.
2. WWE NXT
WWE NXT put together a fantastic show this week from start to finish. The in-ring product was brilliant throughout the show, especially with Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. The two men had a brilliant street fight with Santos Escobar really getting to thrive in this match.
The build-up of The Way has been well done, and even though the match against Dexter Lumis wasn’t great, it built their story nicely as they head to therapy. Cameron Grimes’ storyline was great with the Ted DiBiase storyline being great comedy.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain had a really enjoyable match with Grizzled Young Veterans and the build of Tyler Rust being well done too. The finish of the show was brilliant too, building Adam Cole having turned on the entire group now, which was fantastic.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite did a fantastic job this week of putting together an amazing episode this week which really sold the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. That’s what a good show does, and this was fantastic at doing so, especially with the work for Sting and Darby Allin, with their segment being excellent.
The opening match served its purpose as well, with Jon Moxley looking dominant, which was a lot of fun. AEW also added some real story between the Inner Circle and Young Bucks by having them attack The Young Bucks’ father, which put some real heat in.
The main event between Lance Archer and Rey Fenix wrapped up the show perfectly as well with a really hard-hitting match that brought the show to an end, with what was a fantastic episode overall.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 16
IMPACT Wrestling- 29
WWE NXT- 35
AEW Dynamite- 39
WWE NXT UK- 22
WWE SmackDown- 23
AEW
Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On Big Show Joining AEW
Ric Flair has given his thoughts on Big Show’s recent move to join AEW, admitting he didn’t see it coming.
The recent signing is one that most people didn’t expect, with the wrestling world certainly being surprised by the signing with Big Show signing a long-term deal with AEW.
When appearing on Busted Open Radio, the Nature Boy gave his thoughts on the announcement, admitting he does wish Show had stayed with WWE.
“I didn’t see it coming, and I’m sure they [AEW] must have made him a spectacular deal over there,” said Flair. “Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes. At the same time, he has earned my respect, and I think he has earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make whatever choice he wants.”
Flair recently spoke with Big Show at the WWE Raw Legends Night show, which is set to be Big Show’s final WWE appearance, and Ric said that Big Show never mentioned it.
“I was just with him, and I did not see it happening,” said Flair. “He did not mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two or three weeks ago, whenever they had the Legends Reunion.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Show signed with AEW on Wednesday in what was revealed as a long-term deal. He will be working as a commentator on the new show, AEW Dark: Evolution.
AEW
Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card
All Elite Wrestling has announced a big ten-man tag team match for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Before Matt Hardy puts his paycheck on the line against Hangman Page at Revolution, he has some unfinished business with The Dark Order left to take care of. Hardy will team up with Private Party and TH2 to take on the Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Alan Angels.
Here’s an updated lineup for the 3/3 edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Cody & Red Velvet vs. SHAQ & Jade Cargill
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Revolution Qualifier: Dark Order’s 10 vs. Max Caster
- Dark Order vs. Matt Hardy & TH2 & Private Party
- AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Finals
- Chris Jericho & MJF Press Conference
AEW
Betting Odds For AEW Revolution – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
AEW Revolution is the upcoming PPV for All Elite Wrestling, and the betting odds are now available, giving an indication to the favorites.
The company has put together a very strong card for its first event of the year, in what is a very unpredictable event.
BetOnline has sent across the following odds, giving a hint as to who the favorites are:
Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)
Jon Moxley +300 (3/1)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF
The Young Bucks -250 (2/5)
Chris Jericho & MJF +170 (17/10)
Adam Page vs Matt Hardy
Adam Page -300 (1/3)
Matt Hardy +200 (2/1)
Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Darby Allin & Sting -400 (1/4)
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)
Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends
Best Friends -160 (5/8)
Miro & Kip Sabian +120 (6/5)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)
Ric Flair Discusses An Idea He Had For His Partnership With Lacey Evans
Corey Graves Hopes To See Bobby Lashley As WWE Champion
Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On Big Show Joining AEW
RVD Discusses Who Should Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Bianca Banks Makes Her Decision
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
RetroMania Wrestling Is Now Available On Steam & We’ve Played It; Day One First Impressions
-
WWE2 days ago
Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair Chooses Her WrestleMania 37 Opponent
-
NJPW2 days ago
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
-
WWE1 day ago
Steel Cage Match With Fastlane Implications Announced For 3/5 SmackDown
-
WWE6 hours ago
Big Cass Returns To To Wrestling For The First Time Since 2019
-
AEW1 day ago
Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces Drew McIntyre’s Return To Monday Night Raw