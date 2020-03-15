Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Eleven)

It’s that time of the week again as I take a look at each of the main wrestling shows from the eleventh week and rank them. It’s been a crazy week all around the world, but it has highlighted the importance of wrestling in terms of being an escape for people.

Despite the difficult circumstances, each show had some highlights and plenty of talking points in what will probably end up being the last ‘normal’ week of wrestling for the foreseeable future.

In a week that has been difficult for everyone around the world, hopefully, this article will provide some moments of escapism as I rank each of the four major wrestling TV shows from this week. So, let’s break it down!

4. WWE Raw

The red brand has been very reliable and solid, however, this week was an off week for the show. WWE Raw wasn’t overly compelling and really did feel a little sluggish at times. The show was lacking in true direction, although it did have some impressive moments.

Seeing Edge return was a true highlight, although MVP wasn’t really necessary to add anything to this. AJ Styles also delivered a really impressive promo to ramp up his storyline with The Undertaker, calling out the Deadman for a WrestleMania match.

The big issue with WWE Raw this week was the main event segment that dominated a solid 40 minutes. Fans are bored of seeing Seth Rollins and his group facing a different selection of four wrestlers every week as it simply isn’t compelling at all.

3. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite continued with another impressive episode this week, but not one that blew people away. As usual, there was plenty of excellent wrestling which is something that fans have come to know and love from the brand and the story development with The Elite was well done.

We also got another brilliant Britt Baker promo segment, which is starting to become a regular situation. As well as that, MJF’s development continued as AEW establishes him as one of the top stars in the entire company.

However, one of the real issues with AEW Dynamite this week was the repetitive brawls to close the show. It’s something that fans are starting to become a little tired of at this point, and hopefully, we start to see some changes in the near future.

2. WWE NXT

We knew that WWE NXT was going to be shot at the Performance Center this week, regardless of Coronavirus and because of that WWE had planned for things. A small number of fans were allowed entry for this one, and it provided a great atmosphere for the show.

Two compelling title matches took place as well, with Keith Lee beating Cameron Grimes and The Broserweights defeating Undisputed Era in a great match. We also were treated to a fabulous segment between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, adding some more intensity to their current storyline.

The big talking point from this show came with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa’s brawl. This was an amazing segment as they battled all around the Performance Center, truly making the most of the surroundings to give fans something that felt unique.

1. WWE SmackDown

While technically it might not have been the most groundbreaking or shocking episode of WWE SmackDown, it was certainly memorable. When people look back at this week in wrestling history, it will be the blue brand that everyone talks about for the empty arena episode of the show.

Everyone involved in this show deserves huge credit for providing entertainment and relief to fans, and while it might become the norm from next week, it was unique as far as this week was concerned. There was also some good stuff on the show as well, with the wrestlers working hard and Triple H being hilarious on commentary.

WWE gave us the Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber in its entirety, which was no doubt great for those who never saw it. Plus, the segment between John Cena and Bray Wyatt really was gripping and added a lot to their current storyline, whether we get the pay-off in April or not.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 28

WWE NXT- 31

AEW Dynamite- 32

WWE SmackDown- 19

