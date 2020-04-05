Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Fourteen)

It’s certainly been the most unique WrestleMania week in history, and the shows weren’t quite what we might have imagined because of that. However, there is no doubt that the wrestling world has continued to work hard in putting on entertaining shows to distract fans from what is going on.

Of course, from a WWE perspective, there was plenty of focus on WWE WrestleMania’s two-night extravaganza, while AEW Dynamite continued pushing its respective storylines.

Once again the shows had to put on unique twists to try and make things as entertaining as possible with some fun promos, segments, and even a title match. But, what show was the strongest of the week? Let’s find out as we break it down!

4. WWE Raw

Once again the red brand was the weakest of the four shows this week, despite the fact it was the final show for the red brand heading into WWE WrestleMania 36. The show wasn’t poor though, as it had plenty of excellent promo work.

The Undertaker cut one of his best promos in years on AJ Styles, while Edge and Paul Heyman both put in excellent work in building their storylines. However, the real issue with the show that didn’t make it as strong as others was the lack of in-ring work.

While it’s clear why WWE isn’t having lots of wrestling right now due to the fact the show has no fans. Having fewer matches than other shows does actually hurt WWE Raw, as fans still want to see active wrestling take place.

3. WWE NXT

The black and yellow brand had another very solid outing this week with the first planned Takeover match taking place as Keith Lee defended his NXT North American Championship. He competed against Dominick Dijackovic and Damien Priest in what was a fun match that felt worthy of its main event spot.

However, because its three people that we have seen wrestle against each other so many times it just wasn’t quite as exciting as it could have been. Outside of that, there was a fun match between Bobby Fish and Velveteen Dream, continuing Dream’s storyline against Adam Cole.

There was also a brilliant gauntlet match between several members of the women’s roster who had not qualified to the upcoming ladder match. It was thrilling to watch and highlighted the division, with Dakota Kai earning her spot for next weeks match up.

2. WWE SmackDown

Out of the three WWE shows, the blue brand seemed to be the most focused and streamlined towards WWE WrestleMania and continuing storylines as normal. That’s why the show was so entertaining to watch with some fantastic wrestling and promo segments.

The show had some fun matches that may not have been five-star classics but they were certainly entertaining. Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Naomi had a fun match, while Tucker and Dolph Ziggler competing was also a great match, especially with the big hacker gimmick reveal continuing Otis’ storyline.

The highlight really came from the main event segment which saw John Cena cut a great promo towards WWE WrestleMania, while WWE made the most of pre-taping it to have a fun scare by The Fiend.

1. AEW Dynamite

Once again, AEW Dynamite stood out the strongest this week with no fans in attendance. The main reason for that was simply because the show continued to work as normal, instead of changing things up too much simply because of the current situation.

This is something that really helps as the show feels like it is required viewing still with storylines still progressing and moving ahead, rather than slowly going along with random matches. Lance Archer has an impressive in-ring performance and Brodie Lee’s Vince McMahon style character continuing to develop.

The main event was also tremendous and was easily the match of the week. Sammy Guevara continues to be the standout talent on AEW’s roster on a weekly basis, and this week was no different as he stole the show with his performance in the tag team main event.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 32

WWE NXT- 38

AEW Dynamite- 43

WWE SmackDown- 27

You can have your say and give your thoughts on what the show of the week is immediately following WWE SmackDown on social media every week (@MC_Wilkinson1). Below is how the fans voted this week: