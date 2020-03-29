Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Thirteen)

Another difficult week has gone by, and once again the professional wrestling world has banded together with some excellent shows to entertain the world. All four shows had the difficulty of empty arenas once again, and they all handled the situation on their own unique way.

All four shows pushed forwards this week with some entertaining shows. WWE focused on the build towards WWE WrestleMania 36, while AEW continued its recent storyline developments with its new talents that have debuted on the show.

While it was certainly a unique and different week, the shows were all a welcome break from the current news across the globe. But, as ever in this article we will rank the four shows, so let’s break it down!

4. WWE Raw

The red brand featured an amazing tag team match this week as Ricochet and Cedric Alexander teamed up (which hopefully will continue,) to take on Andrade and Angel Garza. It was one of the best matches of the week and took away from the feeling of the empty arena for a brief while.

However, that match alone couldn’t save WWE Raw from being the weakest show of the bunch this week. While we did get a brilliant promo from Randy Orton and an appearance from Brock Lesnar, there was very little in the way of fresh content.

Of course, there’s little WWE can do about that under the circumstances, but in comparison to the other three shows the red brand just offered the least excitement overall.

3. WWE SmackDown

When it comes to WWE’s two ‘main roster’ brands, there’s no doubt that WWE SmackDown has handled the empty arena situation better. That has a lot to do with the show being an hour shorter, but this week’s episode did feature several very entertaining segments.

Bray Wyatt took us to the Firefly Funhouse for another exciting edition of his mad world, and we got some very strong build-up towards WWE WrestleMania. Elias’ storyline with King Corbin was given some heat and Otis vs Dolph Ziggler was finally made official.

There were also two very strong matches with New Day taking on The Usos, which is always tons of fun. But also the brilliant match between Alexa Bliss and Asuka where their personalities really shined bright, along with Nikki Cross’ excellent performance on commentary adding plenty of energy to the bout.

2. AEW Dynamite

AEW once again went with a ‘business as usual’ approach to the show this week and it created another fun show. While they took away the wrestlers from ringside, which did lose a lot of energy that did mean AEW followed the safety rules better, which is the crucial thing right now.

Cody spent the show on commentary which provided a fun and unique voice to the show, and his match against Jimmy Havoc was solid enough. However, it was the pre-taped video package from Jake Roberts that really stole the show with that moment.

The match between Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevera was incredibly entertaining as the Spanish God continues to be one of AEW’s most entertaining talents. Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho also had an entertaining segment, although the magic was certainly too much for some wrestling fans, which is understandable.

1. WWE NXT

After having no live wrestling at all last week, the black and yellow brand got back to business this week with a brilliant episode that felt like a traditional NXT show. Austin Theory and Tyler Breeze had a fun match and their trash-talking really did add a lot to the show.

WWE NXT also saw the return of Io Shirai, which was a fun surprise nobody expected and Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong put on an entertaining bout. This was followed up by the highly anticipated debut of Malcolm Bivens who brought out his new clients, which was a brilliant moment.

The main event segment involving Triple H, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano was the true highlight of the show though. This segment was expertly done and the surprise ending of Killer Kross debuting really ensured that WWE NXT was newsworthy.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 31

WWE NXT- 36

AEW Dynamite- 39

WWE SmackDown- 24

You can have your say and give your thoughts on what the show of the week is immediately following WWE SmackDown on social media every week (@MC_Wilkinson1). Below is how the fans voted this week: