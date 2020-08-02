Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Thirty)

Another busy week of wrestling is in the can and it’s time once again to break it down! By now, you should know the drill as we take a look at all four shows and briefly recap the hits and misses of each episode, with plenty of great content being pushed out this week.

There were some fantastic matches and some particularly standout promos which helped to provide a real mixture of great content for wrestling fans to enjoy. But which of the four shows were the strongest?

4. AEW Dynamite

If you like your tag team wrestling to be without rules and be complete carnage, then this was the show for you. However, if you prefer them to be well structured with rules, then it certainly wasn’t and that was the big problem, which has been persistent throughout AEW’s short lifespan.

There was a lot of great wrestling on display throughout the night, but the lack of tag team rules certainly hurt the show, especially when JR is even calling it out on commentary. Another issue has been the lack of women’s wrestling, and while this show had one match, there needs to be more variety, especially as WWE is doing such a good job right now.

However, there were positives to this episode, with Ricky Starks going above and beyond with the thumbtacks bump and WARHORSE and Matt Cardona appearing. But the real highlight was MJF’s promo. It was one of the best promos there have been in AEW’s history and showed just how much potential the young man has.

3. WWE SmackDown

This was the best that the blue brand has been in a long time, which is certainly welcomed. There was some brilliant development in storylines with fun twists and turns such as Shorty G turning heel to attack Matt Riddle, which is going to set up an intriguing feud.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose continued their storyline with a good segment as Deville cut the hair of Mandy, which was a big step up in terms of aggression. Meanwhile, Gran Metalik got a great showing against AJ Styles in what was a fun and competitive match.

But it was the headline segment that really got everyone talking as The Fiend returned and attacked Alexa Bliss. It was a really well-done and creepy segment that certainly has had the wrestling landscape intrigued ever since.

2. WWE NXT

WWE NXT has hit a real purple patch in recent weeks by bringing consistently great content to the show and this was no different. WWE built up Dexter Lumis as a title threat by having him beat Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher while re-establishing the Undisputed Era as a top heel stable.

Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong had an excellent match against each other which is always great to see, while the women’s division keeps ticking on as well with a fun tag team match that developed Dakota Kai again in the title picture.

Keith Lee cut a superb promo on the show as well, continuing to develop his storyline with Karrion Kross as they set up what is seemingly going to be the main event at NXT Takeover: XXX.

1. WWE Raw

The red brand had a really well-structured show this week which was a ton of fun to watch. Every segment had a purpose to build and it meant things developed with Randy Orton kicking things off by starting his feud with Drew McIntyre with another excellent promo.

Drew had another solid match with Dolph Ziggler in the main event, while the tag team division also showed promise with an excellent triple threat match. Dominik Mysterio also returned to the show and had an amazing segment where he showed tons of fire.

The women stole the show again though with Sasha Banks and Asuka having another really good match, with the unclean finish meaning their great feud can continue, like through till SummerSlam.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 72

WWE NXT- 89

AEW Dynamite- 83

WWE SmackDown- 56