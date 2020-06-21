Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Twenty Five)

On the heels of WWE Backlash and the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ there was a lot of pressure on this week’s shows to deliver. Thankfully, that’s exactly what they did with WWE continuing to tell fantastic storylines, while AEW has really upped the focus of AEW Fyter Fest.

With title matches, surprise appearances, big debuts and much more, this week had a lot of positives in-terms of in-ring entertainment. But which of the four major shows was the best of the bunch? Let’s break it down and find out.

4. WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off in a major way this week with Matt Riddle making his debut to take on AJ Styles. The two men put on a superb match which really brought Riddle to the forefront of fans’ minds from his first moment on the main roster.

Bray Wyatt returning, and bringing back his old gimmick was certainly an interesting call, but that opens up a lot of storyline possibilities, which could be fun. Elsewhere, WWE is continuing the Sheamus/Jeff Hardy feud, which is a mistake as it’s something that felt finished at WWE Backlash and is now being dragged out with no real purpose.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose continued their storyline with some fantastic promos, although this is another story that feels like it needs to wrap up. Overall, outside the opening segment, the show just felt very flat, which is a real shame.

3. AEW Dynamite

It wasn’t the strongest episode of AEW Dynamite this week, with certain moments feeling fairly forgettable and lacklustre. However, there were also a lot of positives to take from the show, with the main talking point being the debut of Ricky Starks.

The company continues to add great names to its roster and Starks certainly fits the bill. He made a surprise appearance to take on Cody for the TNT Championship which was a really good showing for him. He wasn’t the only person to have a good showing either as Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc also impressed with a great match against The Young Bucks.

AEW continued to push the Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho feud as the headline attraction, which doesn’t do wonders for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title run (with this show severely lacking his presence,) but it is really developing Cassidy, which is always a good thing.

2. WWE Raw

This was a particularly good week for WWE Raw as the red brand really put together a fun show that linked throughout with different segments all connecting together. MVP was a real star this week with lots of backstage segments and on-screen, linking everything with Bobby Lashley to Drew McIntyre as well as Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin.

Having all those dots connect just allowed the show to flow really well, with the R-Truth and Drew McIntyre storyline being a lot of fun as well. Dominik Mysterio’s appearance was also really enjoyable as WWE continues to really hit home runs with this storyline.

Bringing Christian back was also a great decision for this week. His return story ran the entire show from the opening segment to the main event with various backstage moments with other legends. In the end, Ric Flair backstabbed him to allow Randy Orton to deliver a devastating Punt, which really worked in putting him over as a top heel.

1. WWE NXT

It was another action-packed episode of WWE NXT this week which was bookended by two Tag Team Title matches. The show kicked off with an excellent match between Imperium and Breezango, which may not have had the cleanest finish, but did do a great job of building the tag team division.

Elsewhere on the show, everything flowed really well, with Damien Priest continuing to be focused on and the Robert Stone Brand having a fun segment. Meanwhile, the segment that involved Gargano, Balor, Lee, and Cole was tremendous, building threats to both the major singles titles in the men’s division, which was certainly a positive.

However, it was the main event that was the real highlight of this week as Sasha Banks and Bayley returned to the show to defend their titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. This was an outstanding match that did a great job of establishing the two upcoming talents, having them look strong in defeat while also continuing to establish the tag titles.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 59

WWE NXT- 71

AEW Dynamite- 71

WWE SmackDown- 49