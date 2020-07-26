Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Twenty-Nine)

It’s that time of the week again where we Break It Down and take a look at the weeks worth of wrestling, analysing which show was the strongest. It has been another strong week overall with the fallout from WWE Extreme Rules beginning, while WWE NXT began the build to the next Takeover event.

AEW brought surprises and some really strong storytelling yet again and all four episodes gave something different for fans to enjoy. But which of the shows were the strongest overall?

4. WWE Raw

WWE Raw might be the weakest show of the week, but it was a very strong show yet again. The red brand had a lot of great storytelling going on kicking off with a fun match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black which was competitive and enjoyable.

MVP and Bobby Lashley continued to develop their storyline and adding Shelton Benjamin to the group was a smart decision. Plus, Mustafa Ali returning was a great surprise and a nice boost to the Raw division, while Ruby Riott’s storyline continuing was a good positive.

Randy Orton’s match with Big Show wasn’t particularly impressive as it was a slow-paced battle but it served its purpose in terms of storytelling and improving Orton’s heel gimmick.

3. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand only just edged out WWE Raw this week, but it was a strong show for WWE SmackDown. The match quality on the show was really high this week with the fatal four-way match to crown a new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship being a real highlight.

It was great to see other wrestlers such as Gran Metalik getting an opportunity to shine, which is something he has deserved for a long time. The Golden Role Models once again had a great appearance as they do on a regular basis now, which is no longer a surprise.

The bar fight was a solid match as well with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus really making a nice physical battle between each other. But the big talking point was certainly that Big E is going to be getting a singles run which is something fans have been hoping to see for a long time.

2. WWE NXT

The black and gold brand was as strong as ever this week with another great episode that built well. Keith Lee dropped the North American Championship which did come as a surprise but has opened up some fun triple threat matches for the coming weeks.

Bronson Reed picked up a huge triple threat victory which was a huge moment for him in a really competitive match, while Oney Lorcan and Timothy Thatcher once again had a really physical brawl which was fantastic again.

The women’s division continued to be fleshed out which has been a strong part of the brand for a while now. Plus, the main event was a great segment as Dominik Dijakovic battled Karrion Kross which was a great story with Keith Lee watching on, setting up the story.

1. AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is one of the strongest shows that the company has ever done, with an action-packed episode from top to bottom. It was an incredible episode with a lot of great wrestling, fun surprises and some great story development.

The show kicked off with a big bang as Eddie Kingston made his surprise appearance, challenging Cody for the TNT Championship. They had a great match and the moment certainly created a big talking point. However, the show only got stronger with a great match between Young Bucks and Butcher And The Blade also taking place.

AEW Dynamite also ended with a huge talking point as Sammy Guevara made his return to the company, adding even more strength to the roster again. It was a huge show full of great moments and is certainly something that fans enjoyed.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 67

WWE NXT- 83

AEW Dynamite- 78

WWE SmackDown- 52