Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Twenty Seven)

It’s been a very action-packed week of professional wrestling for week twenty-seven with both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT providing PPV quality shows, free of charge. Both shows featured major tons of matches that really were must-see and they felt like really important shows.

Even away from that both WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw were really strong shows as well, building the hype towards WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. It was a strong week of wrestling that really felt like a step up from the previous. Of course, by now you know the drill, so let’s get down to it and break it down!

4. WWE SmackDown

After a very average show last week that featured a lot of old footage, WWE SmackDown was back to being a more focused show this week. Things felt as they should again and there was a lot of positives to take from the episode, especially the work with Matt Riddle.

While WWE did put in a goofy segment about him wearing flip flops, he did manage to recover from that and quickly put himself back on track with a great match against John Morrison. AJ Styles and Drew Gulak had a decent match, though they are capable of more.

The women once again shone brightly here as the Women’s Tag Team Champions continue to be the best thing about WWE at the moment. However, despite this being an entertaining show, the main event segment really let things down with the segment between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy continuing their storyline which just is not clicking at all.

3. WWE Raw

The red brand just edges out WWE SmackDown this week, mainly because of how bad SmackDown’s main event was. It was a fun show for WWE Raw this week which told a lot of stories with great work developing both the WWE Title and WWE Raw Women’s Title feuds for WWE Extreme Rules.

Big Show’s appearance was well done and he certainly continued Randy Orton’s storyline without the Viper even appearing, although, having Ric Flair appear during a pandemic still doesn’t sit right. Andrade and Angel Garza imploded on this show as well which is certainly going to be interesting moving forwards considering how talented they are.

Peyton Royce impressed as well with her new finisher getting a lot of positive reviews, and overall, the show just flew by. It was easy to watch and see things develop and segments linked together nicely, which made for an entertaining evening.

2. WWE NXT

This week saw night one of The Great American Bash for WWE NXT and it was a really strong episode of the show. With limited commercials, it was clear that the black and gold brand was out to compete with AEW this week, and they certainly did a terrific job of doing that.

The show was match-heavy, not having any lengthy promos like normal with this being treated like a mini-PPV. The opening elimination fatal four-way was really entertaining and seeing Tegan Nox earn the big victory was a great moment for someone who really has had to work hard to get her career back on track.

Certain aspects of the show didn’t quite click, hence why the show ranks in second, with the strap match, in particular, being a little disappointing. However, WWE NXT did feature the best match of the week between Io Shirai and Sasha Banks as they put on a fantastic match to close the show.

1. AEW Dynamite

While AEW Dynamite didn’t feature a match quite as strong as Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai, on the whole, the show was much better with a more consistent range of matches over the night. Unlike WWE NXT, AEW had really built up Fyter Fest to make it feel important, and they certainly delivered with the action.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega added another splendid tag team match to their time together against Best Friends, proving that their partnership was still a wise decision by the company. Meanwhile, Cody and Jake Hager had a competitive bout that did a good job for helping to create a strong legacy for the TNT Title early on.

Penelope Ford also had her best showing for AEW here as well, while she didn’t reach the same level as WWE’s ladies with Hikaru Shida, that was never expected. She still managed to pull out a really impressive performance as did everyone on the show, helping this feel like a must-see event.

