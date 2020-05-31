Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Twenty Two)

Coming off AEW’s Double or Nothing, the wrestling world was excited to see what would go down this week. How would WWE respond from such a strong PPV, and how would AEW be continuing its own programming following the show?

Well, all four certainly responded with some great wrestling, big segments, major debuts and even a title change. It’s been a very noteworthy week for professional wrestling with a lot of great work, but what show was the best? Well, let’s break it down!

4. WWE SmackDown

The blue brand took a gamble with a hit and run segment to kickstart the show this week in order to take out Elias and Jeff Hardy of the Intercontinental Title tournament. However, WWE’s decision to play on Jeff’s real-life substance issues is something that many fans rightfully didn’t like.

It was a distasteful segment that just didn’t sit right and is a real shame as Jeff’s return has felt like a big deal. Away from that, the Otis and Mandy Rose segment also fell flat this week, as it didn’t quite hit on the same comedic level as previous segments.

Of course, there was some positives from the show as well. The announcement that Matt Riddle is joining the brand is huge and seeing Shorty G back is also a massive bonus, with he and Cesaro having a strong match together.

3. WWE Raw

This was the first show that saw WWE’s version of having an audience and it has to be said, it helped massively in just creating an atmosphere for the evening. The show had a few segments that felt fairly forgettable, such as the Kevin Owens show, but it also had a lot of great moments.

MVP once again proved to be a fantastic part of the show, with his work alongside Bobby Lashley really working to develop the current number one contender. He thrived again while The Street Profits continue to entertain and Seth Rollins’ character keeps growing.

The big talking point of this show though was Apollo Crews’ big moment. It was expertly done as Crews has had tons of momentum lately and is someone who deserved this shot, and WWE got it spot on this time.

2. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite really flowed incredibly well this week in what was a very newsworthy show coming off AEW Double or Nothing. The big talking point saw FTR (The Revival) finally debut with the company, giving The Young Bucks a massive feud to jump into.

As well as this there was great work with Cody and the TNT Championship as Jungle Boy became the first number one contender, while Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian’s partnership continued to develop as well.

Mike Tyson being on the show certainly added a lot of star power and there is no doubt that it has gotten the wrestling world talking. While some fans loved this segment, others felt it was a knock-off of his classic WWE segment, and things were certainly chaotic at times. But, it got attention to AEW and that was the goal.

1. WWE NXT

WWE NXT had a really strong episode this week which really flew past with every segment having a purpose and meaning. The show kicked off with Drake Maverick’s career continuing to survive with a really fun triple threat match, while Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee kicked their personal feud to the next level as well.

Adam Cole and William Regal also had a fun back and forth via video call, and the women’s tag team match saw some fantastic action. Not only did it keep the title feud going, but it also gave some focus to Chelsea Green as well, which is exactly what she needs.

Finally, the show was headlined by what was Matt Riddle’s final match for the brand and what was certainly the best match of the week. Competing in the pit fight against Timothy Thatcher, this match felt like a true fight with the cage and adding Kurt Angle certainly made things feel special as well.

Fourth place=1 point

Third place=2 points

Second place=3 points

First place=4 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 53

WWE NXT- 59

AEW Dynamite- 64

WWE SmackDown- 44

Below is how the fans voted this week: