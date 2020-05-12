BREAKING: Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Surrenders Title To New Champion

The Man is going to be a mother.

Becky Lynch kicked off Monday Night Raw this evening with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, just 24 hours after her long-time rival Asuka won the briefcase in a bizarre brawl through WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.

The “Empress of Tomorrow” quickly met Lynch in the ring, clearly furious that her coveted new possession had been taken from her. She soon found out that this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match was not for a briefcase at all, but for the Raw Women’s Championship itself.

Lynch revealed to Asuka and the WWE Universe in an emotional moment that she will have to step away from the wrestling world, at least for now, as she is currently pregnant.

The Irish Superstar last competed at WrestleMania 36, successfully defending the title against Shayna Baszler. It was reported just this past week that she had broken the record for collective days as champion, breaking Alexa Bliss’ three-reign record on her first go-around.