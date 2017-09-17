Breaking: Bobby Heenan Passes Away At 73 Years Old

WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, real name Raymond Louis Heenan, has passed away at the age of 73.
Heenan, who is widely considered to be the greatest professional wrestling manager of all-time, had been battling several serious health issues after contracting cancer first in 2002.
I get that it’s sad and he was great at what he did but why is it that someone dies in wrestling their always automatically called ‘THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME’ until the next one dies in which that one then gets the title as ‘GREATEST OF ALL TIME’ When everyone uses this to every death it loses any meaning at all. William Moody managed circles around Bobby making Bobby at least only second best and Jimmy Hart and Brother Love was pretty close to as great if not better then Bobby. SORRY but Bobby wasn’t the greatest on all time. Great yes but NOT greatest.
Sorry Mike but The brain is without a doubt the BEST ever. No we’re not saying it cus he passed it’s cus he was without a shadow of a doubt. william Moody? lmao Brother love?? are you fukking kidding me? u have mo clue
Yes hands down Heenan was the Greatest of all time simple fact is
Gorilla and Heenan > JR AND KING or ANYONE ELSE
The difference being that we’ve been calling Bobby Heenan the greatest of all time for YEARS.
Mike if you combined the 3 people you mentioned they couldn’t beat Bobby. He was no doubt the greatest. His death hasn’t changed anything. He always has been the best. He was a heel’s heel and had the crowd in the palm of his hand of every arena he entered. He’s one of a kind!
The Brain is the best no doubt he jimmy hart are the 2 best bobby was all so great with Gorilla Monsoon on t.v
I always thought Playboy Gary Hart was the best especially during his run with the Great Kabuki
There is no question. The Weasel is the all time best. RIP
bobby is the greatest manager no one else comes close and he was dynamite with gorilla he will be missed by many
My favorite Bobby Heenan comment Vince and Bobby was on TV and Vince said ” I bet your the kind of man that likes to kick a man when he’s down?” Then the “Brain” replied ” That’s the best time to kick him.” Classic!!
Anonymous, I think Ill have to agree with the comment anonymous made before me “tries to keep straight face at own stupid humor”. On a serious note RIP to Bobby Heenan. Do I think he was the greatest of all time…that depends on what you are gauging his abilities against, or should I say whose. I will say this though, Bobby Heenan and Jimmy Hart both legitimately deserve “the best title”. You know, now that I am seriously thinking about it, I will have to give it to Bobby because I just remembered some of his old segments with Gorilla Monsoon and they were [email protected]#king hilarious. Now Mike, the fact that you mentioned Brother Love as one of the greatest managers of all time is simply a back judgement call. Brother Love was not a good manager but he did manage one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, that being The Undertaker. Brother Love was good on a mike no doubt but in my opinion he never sold the manager thing worth a s***. Henceforth why he ended up not doing managing so much as he did skits like “The Brother Love Show”.