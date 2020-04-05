BREAKING: Charlotte Flair Is Now A Two-Time NXT Women’s Champion

Rhea Ripley may have established herself as an absolute badass this Sunday during night two of WrestleMania, but ultimately Charlotte Flair is just on a different level on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“The Queen” defeated Ripley on Sunday evening, winning the NXT Women’s Championship for the second time in her already impressive career. For those keeping track at home, that is also her 12th overall singles championship in her 7 years as a WWE and NXT Superstar.

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR

The two women start with circling the ring and then we get an attempt for a collar and elbow tie up, but Charlotte goes under and taunts Rhea. Rhea tries again, but Charlotte instead picks the leg of Rhea and then mocks her. The two women circle again and finally we get a collar and elbow tie up. Rhea fights to back Charlotte into the turnbuckle, but Charlotte reverses and hits a few chops on Rhea while telling her that she has been the Raw Women’s Championship, The Smackdown Women’s Championship, and now she is going to take hers.

Rhea whips Charlotte into the corner in response and Charlotte tries going up and over, but Rhea counters with a surprise kick. She then hits Charlotte with a surprise Riptide and goes for the cover!!! 1…….2…….Charlotte kicks out! Charlotte rolls out of the ring to collect herself, but Rhea follows and hits a flip onto Charlotte off the steel steps.

Rhea throws Charlotte back into the ring and she is going right after Charlotte, driving her shoulder into the midsection repeatedly. She throws Charlotte to the mat and then hits Charlotte with some kicks to the lower back before mounting her from behind and smacking her repeatedly along the back of the head. She locks in a body scissors and then turns it into a pin, but Charlotte kicks out. Charlotte gets up quickly and hits Rhea with a forearm, but Rhea tries to come back with a boot to the face of Charlotte, but Rhea gets hung up on the top rope. Charlotte uses the mistake and pulls down hard on the leg of Rhea.

Charlotte now has her target, as she begins to work on the left leg of Rhea. Rhea screams in pain and Charlotte pulls Rhea to the corner and starts to wrap the leg of Ripley around the post repeatedly. She does it 3 or 4 times before Rhea finally pulls Charlotte into the post to get some separation. Rhea struggles to get up and as soon as she does, Charlotte hits a vicious chop block onto Rhea and Rhea is screaming in pain again. The referee threatens to stop the match, but Rhea screams “NO!” Charlotte begins to pick up Rhea and hit forearms to the back of the neck. Ripley starts to fire back with knees and then a superkick to the face of the Queen. She finishes up her flurry with a low drop kick to the side of the face of Charlotte, but can’t capitalize as her knee gives out.

Rhea picks up Charlotte and hits her with some short arm clotheslines, then throws her into the corner. Rhea goes after her and Charlotte sends her up and over, crashing down hard onto her knee. Charlotte climbs to the top, but Rhea gets up and kicks Charlotte to the side of the face. She picks her up and puts her on her shoulders and send Charlotte crashing face first in the center of the ring. Rhea goes for the cover, but Charlotte kicks out at two.

Ripley gets up and goes up top and hits Charlotte with a missile drop kick and Rhea goes to the cover, but Charlotte kicks out once again at two. Rhea immediately grabs at her knee, and slaps at it, trying to get feeling back into her leg. Charlotte gets up in the corner and Rhea goes after her. Charlotte blocks and hits a chop block to the leg of Rhea! She hits a knee to the leg of Rhea and then continues to try to go to after the leg. Rhea grabs the leg of Charlotte and sweeps it, then turning it into a standing Cloverleaf!

Now it’s Charlotte screaming in pain! She crawls to the ropes, but Rhea brings her back into the center of the ring. Charlotte is able to flip the leverage and now turns it into a Boston Crab. Ripley gets out and rolls up Flair, and gets a two count, but Charlotte counters into a cover of her own. Rhea turns it into a cover, and then Charlotte reverses into another cover. Rhea kicks out and both women get up and Rhea surprises Charlotte with a super kick.

Rhea puts Charlotte on the top rope and beats away at Charlottes neck and then tries to muscle a superplex. Instead, it’s Charlotte that knocks Ripley off. Charlotte goes for a moonsault, but Rhea gets her legs up! Rhea gets up and Charlotte surprises her with a spear! Charlotte locks in the Figure 4 and Rhea tries to fight it off, but Charlotte is able to turn it into the Figure 8 and Rhea Ripley is forced to tap out and we have a new NXT Women’s Champion!

Winner AND NEWWW NXT Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair