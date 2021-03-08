AEW
BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling
Paul “Big Show” Wight and Tony Khan both promised a major, “Hall of Fame worthy” name for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and they delivered in the form of a six-time world champion.
Christian Cage took to the ring tonight in Jacksonville, FL and officially signed his name on the dotted line. He has notably resumed using the last name and “Instant Classic” moniker he popularized during his run with TNA Wrestling, and was either using his original TNA theme song or an AEW remix of that theme.
Christian, along with best friend and tag team partner Edge, helped to revolutionize the ladder match as one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. He has also had a long and successful singles career, becoming a grand slam champion in WWE and a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion while in TNA.
In 2014, Christian suffered a concussion during a match that would end his in-ring career for the past seven years. He made his return to the ring at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view as a surprise entrant, after quietly working to get cleared. Many expected that to lead to some sort of return program for Christian on WWE television, much like they did for Edge many years after he was forced to retire, but ultimately nothing came from it.
AEW
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
Paul Wight has officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling.
During a post-show media scrum following tonight’s AEW Revolution, Wight stressed that there was no bad blood between him and WWE after more than two decades working with the company, referring to his departure as simply a “mutual dissolution of services”.
White told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com:
“Vince actually called me the day that it was announced that I had signed with AEW. Wished me a lot of luck. Agreed that I’m a good asset to AEW. Thanked me for all the years that I worked in WWE. There’s no animosity, there’s no anger, there’s no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to contract negotiations and opportunities. Let’s face it, at over 20 years in WWE I have done everything that there is to do in WWE. I needed a fresh start. I think Vince understands that, and understands me as a talent.”
Wight began his wrestling career in WCW winning the world heavyweight championship in his very first night. He is most well known for his 21-year career in WWE where he won five more world titles and became a Grand Slam Champion. The seven-foot giant admitted that leaving that safety net he had created for himself was not an easy choice.
“Believe me, leaving WWE was a little bit scary. I had so much tenure there and so much experience, and had basically already paid every due I needed to pay at WWE. To leave that spot and to put a lot of faith in yourself and say, ‘Hey if you’re really passionate about this, and you really want to do this, than you need to put your big boy pants on and give it a shot.’ I’ve very thankful that it all worked out, and hopefully the AEW fans will be happy as well.”
In addition to getting back into the ring, Wight will team up with Tony Schiavone to provide color commentary for a brand new weekly series called “AEW Dark: Elevation”. This is something he says he’s been eager to do for quite some time.
“One of the big passions I’ve had for a long time is getting to color commentate. Trying to bring my experiences from the ring like the great Gorilla Monsoon or Jesse Ventura were able to bring to their commentary to help get the talent in the ring over more, and help tell their stories. I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”
AEW
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match
The “E” in “AEW” now stands for “EGO”.
Revealed as the sixth member of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, “All Ego” Ethan Page has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling — a debut many years in the making.
Page’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired at the end of 2020 and it was well known at the time that there was serious interest from most of the major companies in signing him.
He had options, which likely resulted in him signing the most lucrative contract of his wrestling career, but AEW was always the most likely destination. Page competed at the original ALL IN event in Chicago and is well liked by most, if not all of the major decision-makers in AEW.
Ethan Page is a 14-year pro from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada. He and Josh Alexander as The North were one of the best tag team in the world until their recent split, and hold the record for the longest IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship reign in history. He is also the founder of the Alpha-1 Wrestling promotion in Oshawa.
AEW
Maki Itoh Revealed As Britt Baker’s Surprise Tag Team Partner At AEW Revolution
Maki Itoh is All Elite!
The Japanese wrestling star made a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution tonight, teaming with Dr. Britt Baker DMD on The Buy-In kickoff show. The good doctor was originally supposed to partner with her lackey “Reba” to take on Riho and Thunder Rosa, but a questionable “doctor’s note” created an opening for a surprise last minute addition to the match.
Itoh recently competed in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. While she lost in the first round to tournament winner Ryo Mizunami, she was an instant hit with the fans and there was a lot of support on social media to bring her to the U.S.
Itoh’s appearance was actually something of a surprise given a very busy schedule in Japan. She actually wrestled two matches in the Futari No Princess Max Heart Tournament for TJPW on Saturday before jumping on a plane to be in action for The Buy-In.
It's a mood
