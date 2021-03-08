BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling

Paul “Big Show” Wight and Tony Khan both promised a major, “Hall of Fame worthy” name for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and they delivered in the form of a six-time world champion.

Christian Cage took to the ring tonight in Jacksonville, FL and officially signed his name on the dotted line. He has notably resumed using the last name and “Instant Classic” moniker he popularized during his run with TNA Wrestling, and was either using his original TNA theme song or an AEW remix of that theme.

Christian, along with best friend and tag team partner Edge, helped to revolutionize the ladder match as one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. He has also had a long and successful singles career, becoming a grand slam champion in WWE and a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion while in TNA.

In 2014, Christian suffered a concussion during a match that would end his in-ring career for the past seven years. He made his return to the ring at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view as a surprise entrant, after quietly working to get cleared. Many expected that to lead to some sort of return program for Christian on WWE television, much like they did for Edge many years after he was forced to retire, but ultimately nothing came from it.