BREAKING: Drew Gulak Suddenly A Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

Just 24 hours after wrestling an excellent match against Daniel Bryan on Friday Night Smackdown, Drew Gulak is now a legitimate free agent.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to report that Gulak had been released from WWE, after his profile was moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com earlier in the day. An update from PWInsider.com confirmed that rather than being released, his contract had simply expired without the two sides coming to terms on a new deal.

This is obviously a surprising development, even with WWE releasing dozens of Superstars just last month. Gulak has worked all of the television tapings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at a time where a limited roster provided him a chance to step up and take on a new role, as Daniel Bryan’s coach and training partner.

Because Gulak’s contract expired rather than being cut short by an early release, he would not be under the usual 90-day non-compete clause.