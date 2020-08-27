BREAKING: Karrion Kross Vacates NXT Title Due To Injury

Karrion Kross has surrendered the NXT Championship.

Despite defeating “Limitless” Keith Lee to win the coveted belt last Saturday night at NXT Takeover: XXX, Cross suffered a separated shoulder during the bout that will put him out of action for the foreseeable future.

While details on the exact severity of Cross’ injury are currently unknown, as to whether or not he will require surgery and how long he’ll be away, NXT GM William Regal did note that it would be a “long road”.

The future of the NXT title will be addressed on tonight’s episode, so check back soon for updates on that situation as it develops.