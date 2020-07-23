BREAKING: Keith Lee Vacates NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Takeover XXX

As promised, tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network kicked off with a major announcement.

Effective immediately, Keith Lee has vacated the NXT North American Championship. He will continue on in his capacity as the NXT Champion, but has opted to drop the brand’s secondary title “in the spirit of opportunity” for others on the roster.

A series of triple threat matches has been announced, with the winners advancing to a Ladder Match where a new North American Champion will be crowned. That match will take place on August 22 at NXT Takeover XXX, just one night before WWE SummerSlam.