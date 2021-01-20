BREAKING: Matt Hardy & Private Party Make Surprise Appearance On IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Hardy has returned to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time since his controversial exit from the promotion in 2017, and he’s brought a Private Party with him!

The All Elite Wrestling stars made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night’s all new episode of IMPACT Wrestling, interrupting Chris Sabin and James Storm’s challenge to the Good Brothers for an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match.

Hardy introduced Private Party to the IMPACT audience, claiming that they had the potential to be the “second best” tag team in professional wrestling history, after the Hardy Boyz of course.

Big Money Matt also brought up his last run with the company, stating that he and Jeff never technically lost the TNA World Tag Team Championships, rather they were taken away in a “stupid teleportation angle”.

In the end, it was decided that Private Party will battle Chris Sabin and James Storm – two absolute legends in the TNA/IMPACT tag team division – in tonight’s main event. The winners will receive a future title opportunity against the Good Brothers.